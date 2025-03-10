With the 2025 NFL free agency period due to begin this week, the Buffalo Bills will want to make a splash to overcome their playoff jinx and win a Super Bowl.

This offseason, the Bills announced that the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen will sign a new six-year contract worth $330 million with $250 million guaranteed.

This deal makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Buffalo will be hopeful that Allen's new deal could catalyze some shrewd acquisitions ahead of this free agency period.

The Bills have made some solid free-agent signings in recent times, such as Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, but they've not always been so successful in this market.

Buffalo Bills' worst free agency signings ever

#5 - Kevin Kolb

NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Washington Redskins - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills signed QB Kevin Kolb to a two-year, $13 million deal ahead of the 2013 NFL season, but he never played a regular-season snap for the team.

Kolb suffered a brutal concussion in a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins and failed to appear in a game before being released the following March.

Kolb retired in 2014 due to post-concussion syndrome after suffering three concussions in his NFL career.

#4 - Anquan Boldin

Veteran WR Anquan Boldin might have been one of the best at his position throughout his career, but the less said about his stint with the Buffalo Bills, the better.

Boldin joined the Bills on Aug. 7, 2018, but on Aug. 20, he retired, saying: "His life's purpose is bigger than football."

Rumors did, however, swirl that Boldin wanted to leave the Bills before playing a snap for them to join Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

#3 - Charles Clay

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

In 2015 free agency, the Bills acquired former Dolphins TE Charles Clay on a five-year, $38 million deal. While Clay never had eye-popping numbers in Miami (759 yards and six TDs in 2013 being his best season), his Bills stint was disappointing.

Clay never posted more than 600 yards in any of his four seasons in Buffalo, and the most touchdowns he caught in a season was four.

Clay was the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2017 and 2018. He recorded 558 yards and 184 yards, respectively, in those seasons.

#2 - Von Miller

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Von Miller will go down as one of the best players of his generation, but he will be disappointed with how his stint with the Buffalo Bills turned out.

Miller signed a massive six-year, $120 million deal in 2022 and had 8.0 sacks before tearing his ACL, which ended his season prematurely. Miller wasn't the same player when he returned in 2023, failing to record a sack in 12 games.

He recorded six sacks in 2024 but was cut before 2025 free agency began.

#1 - Vontae Davis

Syndication: Rochester - Source: Imagn

The Bills signed Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis prior to the 2018 season on a one-year deal worth $5 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

However, in their Week 1 fixture, Davis was a healthy scratch, and in Week 2, he suited up and played before giving up a touchdown to Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams. Davis then removed himself from the game, saying he was "done."

Davis immediately left the stadium before any of his teammates or coaches could speak to him, with Bills HC Sean McDermott saying he didn't know if Davis meant he was done with the game, or the NFL altogether.

Davis then released a statement saying, "This isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL. ... But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore."

