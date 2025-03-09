5 worst free agency signings in New York Giants history feat. LaVar Arrington

The New York Giants have an important 2025 season and are likely to monitor some free-agent signings to boost their roster. However, they have made some critical mistakes with free agents in the past which have cost them dearly.

Here are the five worst free-agent signings in Giants history.

Listing 5 worst free agent signings in New York Giants history

Former New York Giants OT Nate Solder - Source: Getty

#5. Carlos Emmons, LB

Emmons signed with the New York Giants in 2004, putting pen to paper on a five-year $16.5 million contract. He arrived in New York on the back of four solid seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he failed to live up to the expectations. He spent three years with the Giants before a back injury cut his career short.

#4. J. T. Thomas, LB

Thomas inked a three-year $12 million contract with the team in 2015, with $4.5 million guaranteed. However, the linebacker struggled with injuries throughout his time in New York.

Across three seasons, Thomas played only 15 games, 12 of which came in his first season with the Giants.

#3. LaVar Arrington, LB

Arrington signed a seven-year $49 million contract with the New York Giants in 2006. However, he played just six games for them.

Arrington picked up a season-ending injury in Week 7 of his only season with the team and was released by New York in February 2007.

#2. Geoff Schwartz, G

Schwartz was signed by the Giants on a four-year $16.8 million deal in 2014, with $6.2 million guaranteed. He ended up playing only two seasons with the team, making 13 appearances.

Schwartz broke his left leg in November 2015 and was released by the Giants in February 2016.

#1. Nate Solder, OT

Solder became the highest-paid offensive lineman at the time when he signed a four-year $62 million deal with New York in 2018. He arrived after winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

However, Solder struggled to adapt to playing with the Giants. He allowed 11 sacks in 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season. Solder allowed six sacks in 2021, which was his final season in the NFL.

