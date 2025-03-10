The San Francisco 49ers will be looking to make moves in free agency as they aim to make the postseason again after missing out in 2024.

The 49ers missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record, just one year removed from making it to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Chiefs.

Some of the 49ers' best acquisitions in recent years have been via free agency, with the likes of Kyle Juszczyk and Deion Sanders.

However, for all their success stories, the 49ers haven't always hit on their free-agent signings in the past.

San Francisco 49ers' worst free agency signings

#5 - Antonio Bryant

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

WR Antonio Bryant joined the 49ers in free agency in 2006 but only played one season out of the four he signed for. Bryant penned a four-year, $14 million contract but could only total 733 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

In December of that year, he was banned for four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy before being cut the following March.

#4 - Alfred Williams

The 49ers acquired DE Alfred Williams via free agency in 1995 after his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. They hoped he would be able to build upon a solid start to his career that saw him total 26.5 sacks and 9.5 in 1994 alone.

However, with the Niners, Williams managed just 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks before moving on to the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately for San Francisco, Williams earned first-team All-Pro honors during his first year in Denver after totaling 13 sacks. He also won back-to-back Super Bowls with them in 1997 and 1998.

#3 - Malcolm Smith

NFL: San Franciso 49ers-OTA - Source: Imagn

LB Malcolm Smith was signed by the 49ers in 2017, penning a five-year, $26.50 million contract with $11.50 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7 million.

He was meant to help transform their defense, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle before the season began. When he returned in 2018, he only played in 12 games and started just five.

He was cut after the 2018 season, just two years into his five-year contract.

#2 - Jerick McKinnon

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

RB Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers during 2018 free agency.

However, he tore his ACL in training before the season began, which ended his year prematurely. He also didn't take the field the next year, as he suffered a setback from knee surgery in August 2019, ending his 2019 season before it began.

He finally took the field in 2020 but started just four of the 16 games he played, totaling 572 yards and six touchdowns.

McKinnon left the 49ers after 2020, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he went on to win two Super Bowls.

#1 - De'Vondre Campbell

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The 49ers signed LB De'Vondre Campbell in 2024 free agency after a stellar career with the Green Bay Packers that saw him voted first-team All-Pro in 2021.

Despite starting 12 of the team's first 13 games filling in for injured LB Dre Greenlaw, Campbell's usage was decreased once Greenlaw returned in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In the game, both Greenlaw and fellow LB Dee Winters suffered injuries, but Campbell refused to go into the game as their replacement. He was later seen leaving for the locker room as the 49ers lost 12-6.

Campbell was criticized by teammates and coaches and was suspended by the team for the remainder of the 2024 season.

