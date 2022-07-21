Ranking the 5 NFL teams with the worst offensive units ahead of 2022 season ft. Panthers, Bears and more

The NFL is becoming a much more offense-oriented league. Teams are becoming more and more reliant on their star quarterback and his weapons to deliver the goods. Offensive stars such as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp ran riot in 2021, leading the Los Angeles Rams all the way to Super Bowl success. Stafford's move to Los Angeles pushed them to the Super Bowl title, displaying once again how important it is to get the offense correct.

However, plenty of teams across the league have struggled year on year to nail their offense. This is despite plenty of opportunities in free agency and the NFL Draft. Here are the five worst offenses ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#5 - Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks have two superstar wide receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But they made the list due to their issues at quarterback.

As it stands, the Seahawks have two quarterbacks competing for the starting berth in 2022, after trading Russell Wilson. They are Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Both would struggle to make many rosters across the NFL, in fact both previously have. They will likely hinder Metcalf and Lockett rather than help them.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Despite signing Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers still have a very average offense going into 2022. Mayfield will be competing for the starting role alongside fellow 2018 NFL Draft first-rounder Sam Darnold. Darnold failed to impress in 2021, throwing for nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Field Yates @FieldYates There appears to be three QB competitions this summer:

🟨 Steelers: Mitch Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett

🟦 Panthers: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold

🟩 Seahawks: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock There appears to be three QB competitions this summer:🟨 Steelers: Mitch Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett🟦 Panthers: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold🟩 Seahawks: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

Running back Christian McCaffrey is amongst the league's very best when healthy, but that has been an issue for two seasons now. He has played only 10 games over the last two campaigns and will be desperate to return to form in 2022.

#3 - Chicago Bears

New York Giants v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears may fancy themselves this year with a new head coach and general manager. But they will have a long way to go to match the rest of the NFC North. Justin Fields wasn’t great in his rookie year, only passing for seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Another performance like that in 2022 and his days in the NFL could be numbered.

Fields has an up-and-coming star at wideout in Darnell Mooney and a decent running back tandem in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, but if he can’t put it together, the whole thing will come crashing down.

#2 - New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

The New York Giants could see their offense improve with the arrival of Buffalo Bills offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll as head coach. New York will certainly be hoping that Daboll can transform Daniel Jones into Josh Allen.

However, as Jones enters his fourth year in the NFL, we’ve seen nothing to suggest that he is a franchise quarterback. He is 12-25 as a starter and has never won more than five games in a year.

Jones has some talent around him, including Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, but his mediocre quarterback play will likely continue to hinder the franchise.

Good Morning Football @gmfb



sums it up for ya. How can Daniel Jones extend his time with Giants? @RealMikeRob sums it up for ya. How can Daniel Jones extend his time with Giants?@RealMikeRob sums it up for ya. https://t.co/eF9YY3CZ1y

#1 - Houston Texans

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

The Houston Texans were a playoff team a few years ago. But after trading away Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, they have become one of the worst offenses in football. Rookie Davis Mills did surprisingly well in 2021, passing for 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions as Houston went 4-13.

Their weapons, outside of Brandin Cooks, are viewed as amongst the league's worst. They have Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead as likely starters at running back. They will be relying on rookie John Metchie III to compliment Cooks at wideout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far