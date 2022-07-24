5 worst NFL Super Bowl hangovers ft. Carolina Panthers

Every NFL team strives to reach the Super Bowl every year, but only two of the 32 teams across the league can make it. To reach the big game, you have to play well in your 17 regular season games, as well as winning at least two playoff games. This takes its toll on the players involved.

Many teams play through the pain in the Super Bowl, and if they can come out on top, that confidence can help them next season. However, the losing team have to regroup and start again the following season. This is easier said than done.

Plenty of NFL teams have suffered Super Bowl hangover. Here are five examples.

#5 - 2002 St Louis Rams

Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams

After losing Super Bowl XXXVI to the New England Patriots, the St. Louis Rams suffered a horrible Super Bowl hangover in the 2002 NFL season. The Rams went 14-2 in 2001, as Kurt Warner led the ’Greatest Show on Turf’ to the big game before losing out to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The next year, however, was a disaster for St. Louis as they lost their first five games to start the year. They did win a few following that, but ultimately finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

#4 - 2005 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

Tom Brady was again the instigator of another Super Bowl hangover, after the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles had an excellent 2004 NFL season, going 13-3 and topping the NFC before losing in the big game.

However, 2005 was somewhat of a disaster. Eagles wideout Terrell Owens was a huge offseason headache, which included him doing sit-ups in his driveway while being interviewed.

The distractions caused a rift in the locker room and Philadelphia fell to 6-10, missing the playoffs altogether and finishing last in the NFC East.

#3 - 2007 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears fell short to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI in the 2006 NFL season. Chicago went 13-3 on their way to their first appearance in over 20 years, but fell apart following the loss.

Chicago traded away their starting running back, Cedric Benson. Defensive lineman Terry Johnson was charged with parole violations, DUIs and weapons charges before being released in the preseason.

They also had terrible quarterback play in 2007, as Brian Griese, Rex Grossman, and Kyle Orton only combined for 18 total touchdowns. The Bears finished 7-9 and last in the NFC North.

#2 - 2016 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers looked unstoppable in the 2015 NFL season. Newton led the team to a 15-1 regular-season finish before a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. However, no one expected the Panthers to fall off so soon after.

The schedule saw them play the Broncos in week one of 2016, a match they lost and never truly recovered from. Various Carolina players struggled with injuries, including Newton and Luke Kuechly. They also traded away star cornerback Josh Norman before the season began.

They missed the playoffs altogether in the 2016 NFL season, finishing 7-9. This was good enough for last place in the NFC South.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



His 2015 MVP season is still wild:

3,837 yards

35 TD

10 INT

636 rushing yards

10 rushing TD

15-1 record

48/50 votes



Man was on another level that year Cam Newton turns 31 today.His 2015 MVP season is still wild:3,837 yards35 TD10 INT636 rushing yards10 rushing TD15-1 record48/50 votesMan was on another level that year @brgridiron Cam Newton turns 31 today.His 2015 MVP season is still wild:➖ 3,837 yards➖ 35 TD➖ 10 INT➖ 636 rushing yards➖ 10 rushing TD➖ 15-1 record➖ 48/50 votesMan was on another level that year @brgridiron https://t.co/VlMI9QNPC7

#1 - 2003 Oakland Raiders

Rich Gannon with the Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders had one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers of all-time in 2003. After being blown out in the big game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 41-28, the Raiders fell into turmoil.

Many put it down to their age. Oakland had aging veterans such as Rich Gannon, Jerry Rice and Tim Brown on the roster going into 2003. In fact, they had five starters aged 37 or older in 2003.

The Raiders were demoralized by their Super Bowl loss. Not only due to the manor of it, but also due to the fact that Jon Gruden (former Oakland head coach) was coaching the Buccaneers that day. They never truly recovered, and went 4-12 in 2003 after going 11-5 in 2002.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far