5 WRs with most TDs available in free agency ahead of 2025 NFL Draft feat. Odell Beckham Jr.

After almost a month, the list of the top NFL free agents has shrunk since NFL free agency began on March 12 at the beginning of the new league year. However, several veteran talent players are still up for grabs and are seeking teams to give them another chance in 2025.

Ad

Despite having a combined career total of 1,685 receptions, 130 touchdowns and 21,307 receiving yards, veteran wideouts Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen are still unsigned in free agency.

Here, we put together a list of the top five remaining wide receivers available in free agency as of April 9, ranked by the number of career catching touchdowns tallied by each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five wide receivers remaining in NFL free agency

1) Keenan Allen (69 career touchdowns)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chargers selected Keenan Allen in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he remained with the team until 2023. Allen is one of just two players in the history of the Bolts to have over 10,000 career receiving yards and was a six-time Pro Bowler during his tenure there.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Allen signed with the Bears, but he had a poor season in Chicago, logging only 750 yards. He still managed to score touchdowns, though, hauling in seven to bring his career total to 69 (three in the playoffs).

Ad

Allen has experienced several soft tissue injuries in recent seasons. He is still incredibly skilled, of course, but his injury worries for a 32-year-old receiver are likely the reason he hasn't signed a contract in free agency yet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2) Amari Cooper (66 career touchdowns)

Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, is still only 30 years old and unsigned in free agency. He might still be a good option for several clubs in the NFL who need depth at wide receiver.

Cooper began his NFL career with two Pro Bowl trips and consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after the Raiders selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2015. He has since been selected for three additional Pro Bowls during his time with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Throughout his career, he has also accumulated over 10,033 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns, including two in the postseason.

Although Cooper is no longer the top target he used to be, he could still contribute to the development of the younger receivers in any locker room and contribute roughly 30 receptions and a few scores in a season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3) Tyler Lockett (63 career touchdowns)

The Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett earlier this offseason, ending the veteran wide receiver's 10-year stint with the team.

Lockett's poor 2024 numbers show that, at 32, he is no longer the effective offensive outlet he once was. He finished his career in Seattle with 661 receptions, 8,594 receiving yards, and 63 receiving touchdowns (plus postseason). He remains one of the best receivers in Seahawks history and ranks second in team history in all three receiving categories.

Ad

Even though Lockett's 2024 total of 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns was his lowest since 2017, several NFL teams could still consider him as an okay WR3 option in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) Odell Beckham Jr (61 career touchdowns)

Odell Beckham shattered multiple NFL rookie receiving records in his first season in the league after being selected by the New York Giants with the 12th overall pick. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was selected for three Pro Bowls in his first three years in the league.

Having played with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently, the Miami Dolphins, Beckham has been somewhat of a journeyman in the league ever since he left New York.

Ad

The former LSU superstar has caught 575 passes for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns during the regular season in his career. He has also produced two more touchdowns and 350 more yards in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

5) Robert Woods (38 touchdowns)

Robert Woods, who is about to enter his 13th season in the league, was a key member of the Houston Texans' squad in 2023 and 2024, even though his usage decreased over that time. The 32-year-old wide receiver caught 20 passes for 203 yards in 15 games (four starts) in 2024.

In 156 games throughout his 12-year NFL career, Woods has amassed 683 catches for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns. He has accumulated a minimum of 500 receiving yards in each of his league seasons, including two seasons with more than 1,000 yards, except his most recent two with the Texans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.