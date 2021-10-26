5 XFL stars who played in the NFL

When the XFL came around, it gave a lot of talented players a chance to show their chops in a different league. However, with its suspension, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit the USA, many players had to look elsewhere. Thankfully for many of the stars of the XFL, the NFL was ready to welcome them if they saw the right fit. We look at such players who played in the XFL and then played in the NFL.

XFL players who played in the NFL

#1 - Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke is now the incumbent starting quarterback with the Washington Football Team. He is living his dream and he has shown flashes of brilliance in the NFL from time to time. It would be of no surprise to those at the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL, who saw his value and assigned him to the roster. He never played in the league, but it gave him the chance to live his NFL dream.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Taylor Heinicke was undrafted out of college and released by five NFL teams in four years.He was a backup quarterback in the XFL last year & took classes at Old Dominion while living on his sister's couch.Now he's throwing for 300 yards & winning NFL games. Amazing story 🙏 Taylor Heinicke was undrafted out of college and released by five NFL teams in four years.He was a backup quarterback in the XFL last year & took classes at Old Dominion while living on his sister's couch.Now he's throwing for 300 yards & winning NFL games. Amazing story 🙏 https://t.co/rdgbABFkri

#2 - P.J. Walker, QB, Carolina Panthers

P.J. Walker was the XFL's star player and the Carolina Panthers were smart in signing him. He is presently the backup behind starting quarterback Sam Darnold. During his time with the Houston Roughnecks, he led the team to a 5-0 record and led the league in both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

#3 - Josh Johnson, QB, New York Jets

With Zach Wilson injured for the New York Jets, Mike White is slated to start in his place. The backup quarterback when White is the starter will be Josh Johnson, who is being activated from the practice squad. Josh Johnson is well-travelled and has played for 13 different NFL teams. In his time with the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL, he was the highest-rated quarterback.

Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY While Zach Wilson is out, the Jets are likely to roll with Mike White at QB. Presumably veteran Josh Johnson will be promoted from the practice squad to be his backup and they'll bring in a practice squad third-stringer.Don't expect a big veteran signing (i.e. Cam Newton). While Zach Wilson is out, the Jets are likely to roll with Mike White at QB. Presumably veteran Josh Johnson will be promoted from the practice squad to be his backup and they'll bring in a practice squad third-stringer.Don't expect a big veteran signing (i.e. Cam Newton).

#4 - Donald Parham Jr., TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Donald Parham played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL and has since established himself with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is one of the more exciting prospects to come out of the XFL into the NFL.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

#5 - Storm Norton, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Storm Norton played for the Los Angeles Wildcats before switching leagues in the same city. In the XFL, he was the highest-rated offensive lineman and a bonafide star. He has since translated those parameters into the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edited by Henno van Deventer