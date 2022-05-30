5 young WRs expected to make a leap in 2022 NFL season

The NFL ages non-quarterbacks quickly. While most professions are just beginning for 25-year-olds, football wide receivers can already be approaching middle age. For those under 25 years old and still on their rookie contract, there is an immense sense of urgency to prove something in order to secure a coveted second contract.

With a second contract, players can set themselves up for life and solidify themselves in the league long-term. Thus, it is important for young wide receivers to take big leaps early in their career. Here are five candidates in a prime position to do just that in 2022.

Five NFL wide receivers under 25 poised to make a jump in 2022

#1 - KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos - 22 years old

Going from a borderline starting quarterback to a top ten quarterback serves as a boon for any offense, including the individual pieces attached to it. KJ Hamler has yet to truly explode in the NFL, and already has one season-ending injury under his belt. However, with the injury expected to mend before the season and Russell Wilson now tossing the ball, the opportunities are endless.

Hamler, drafted for his speed, is in a prime position to become Wilson's "Tyler Lockett" in Denver. If that happens, 1000+ yards could be a realistic goal for the wide receiver this NFL season.

#2 - DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles - 23 years old

2021 was encouraging for Smith, earning 921 yards and five touchdowns. However, with AJ Brown now on the squad, Smith has a respected example to learn from. Additionally, with defenses needing to contend with Brown and Smith concurrently, it could open the door further for Smith.

While 2021 was a solid year for the rookie, Smith can elevate himself into the 1500-yard club in the NFL in 2022. Of course, that would likely require Jalen Hurts to explode as well. If it is going to come together for the Eagles offense, it will be this season.

#3 - Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals - 21 years old

Without DeAndre Hopkins, Moore has a shot to get more targets in 2022 than in 2021. Of course, when Hopkins returns, Moore's looks could take a step back, but if he's playing well, he could easily keep some of the spotlight and significantly build on his 435-yard total in 2021.

Cardinals fans have been pounding the table of the NFL zeitgeist about the wide receiver. However, if he's going to solidify himself on a star-laden roster, it will need to happen before Halloween.

#4 - Amari Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - 22 years old

Without Davante Adams, the wide receiver core is wide open for any wide receiver to step forward. After a quiet 2021 rookie season, the third-round wide receiver has as good of a shot as any to take a step forward in 2022. The team's shiny new rookie, Christian Watts, will likely soak up most of the attention from defenses, opening it up for Rodgers.

With Aaron Rodgers now confirmed to be returning to the NFL and the Packers for 2022, another Rodgers-to-Rodgers connection could easily be in the cards. As a third-round wide receiver who was overshadowed behind Adams and Marques-Valdez Scantling, there is almost no choice but for his touches to skyrocket by default. Will Rodgers do enough with the opportunity?

#5 - Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders - 22 years old

Carson Wentz has taken his share of criticism since helping lead the Eagles to the doorstep of their Super Bowl run, but the quarterback is known as a gunslinger. Say what one will about his ability to win games, but the quarterback can find receivers for yards no matter the score.

Dyami Brown had just 165 yards at the end of the 2021 NFL season with Taylor Heinickie in tow, but with Wentz now in town, the wide receiver will have a better opportunity to jump to the 800+ yard club in 2022 and serve as a competitive additional second-string wide receiver this year.

It is also going to take an impressive training camp to get himself into a position to explode in the NFL at a national level, but as a third-round wide receiver, he has the tools to get it done.

