50 best Aaron Rodgers-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Aaron Rodgers is a Fantasy Football darling, and the four-time NFL MVP knows a thing or two about racking up fantasy points. Rodgers is arguably the most accurate quarterback in NFL history, and he is entering his first season away from his beloved Green Bay Packers.

As such, to welcome Rodgers to the New York Jets, we will showcase fifty of the best Aaron Rodgers-themed fantasy football team names you can try out in 2023. These names are culled from stellar fantasy football websites, "The Bourbon Master," "Pro Football Network," "Sports Feel Good Stories," and yours truly.

So, without further ado, let's step out of the darkness and into the world of Aaron Rodgers.

50 of the best Aaron Rodgers-inspired Fantasy Football team names

Here are fifty of the best Aaron Rodgers-inspired Fantasy Football team names ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Aaron and the Jetsetters. Aaron it Out Aaron Namath Aaron is on a Jet Plane. Aaron Rodgers and the Jet Pack Aaron Rodgers Ponytail. Aaronin’ Down a Dream. An Aaron Judgement. Armed Rodgery A-Rod’s New York Gridiron Symphony Big Apple Air Raid Broadway Bomber QB Crew Con-Aaron Rodgers Cool Rodgers and Co. Cool Your Jets! Cops and Rodgers. Discount Daable Check Yo’self. Don't mess with Aaron's squad Empire State of Mind. Gang Green Gunslinger Green Lightning in Gotham Hello, darkness, my old friend Jeopardy on the Grid Jets’ Jet-Propelled Rodgers King of the North. Looking for Aaron Mcafee’s Sidekick. MetLife Marvels Mr. R-E-L-A-X. Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood My Fantasy Team Is in Jeopardy Number 8 in the Big Apple Our Quarterback is in Jeopardy! Phantom of the Immunization. Rodgers and Wilson's Yard Rodgers That. Rodgers Wilco. Rodgers’ Empire State Aerial Attack Rodgers’ Gotham Green and Touchdown Machine Rodgers’ Jets Rocketry Rodgrats in NY Sauce and Ron The Caveman Speaketh. The Gotham Slinger. The Lone Rodgers. The Notorious AR Throw Rogan. Welcome to Aaron’s Party. What Is Aaron Rodgers Wilsons and Ron

What to expect from Aaron Rodgers in 2023

Aaron Rodgers is coming into a Jets team with all the talent in the world but a sordid history of falling short. The Jets have incredible players on both sides of the ball, a top-five defense in the league, and their GM is a generational talent.

However, these didn't stop them from going 7-10 in the 2022 season, thereby missing the playoffs. NFL analysts said the Jets were an elite QB away from fulfilling their potential. Well, quarterbacks don't get more elite than four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers enters the 2023 NFL season with arguably the best-receiving corps of his career. Moreover, he has spent the whole off-season getting used to New York City and hanging out with his younger teammates. That should bode well for team chemistry.

We expect Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to have a bounce-back season in 2023. They should make the postseason pretty convincingly, and it remains to be seen how their new shot-caller can take them in 2023. Anything less than a deep postseason run will likely disappoint fans and critics.

