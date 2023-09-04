50+ CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Names to try out in 2023

Managers will have another opportunity to choose their fantasy football squad in the 2023 NFL season. CeeDee Lamb, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has contributed some captivating fantasy football names in previous years.

The best Lamb fantasy football player names mostly include clever puns related to either his name or his on-field performance, regardless of how good or horrible.

This article offers fantasy managers 50 Lamb-inspired names to choose from ahead of the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

50 of the best CeeDee Lamb-inspired Fantasy Football team names

Before the 2023 NFL season, here are 50 of the best fantasy football club names that are inspired by CeeDee Lamb:

As Far As I Can CeeDee

A B CEE DEE

CDC Lamb

CD Lamb

CD Runman

CeeDees Tds

CeeDeez Nuts

CeeDee Drives

CeeDee Part of Town

CeeDee Sundays

CeeDee The Light

CeeDee Universe

Cee Dee’s Fantasy Feast

Cee Dee’s Fantasy Wonderland

CeeDee’s Hilarious Herd

Cee Dee’s Touchdown Frenzy

Cee Hate Me

Cee Works Hard for Dee Money

CeeDee-Stroy

Dee-Lightful Lamb

Dee-Livering the Touchdowns

Glad To CeeDee

I CeeDee Light!

Jerry Had A Little Lamb

Lambased

Lambasted

Lambchops

Lamborghini

Lambs to the Slaughter

Lamb Dancing

Lamb of Gods

Lamb of the End Zone

Lamb Roast

Lamb Sessions

Lamb Skewers

Lamb-Roasted

Lamb’s Lethal Catch

La La Lamb

Lamb’s Fantasy Thunder

Let’s CeeDee

Now you CeeDee, Now you Don’t

No silence of the lamb

Seedy Lambs

Speedy CeeDee Lambs

Stack of CeeDees

That’s What CeeDee Said

The Battering Lambs

The Legs of Lamb

Violence of the Lambs

Wrath of the Lambs

Also read: 500 + Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

Expand Tweet

CeeDee Lamb's fantasy outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season

Only a few wide receivers in fantasy football have bigger potential than CeeDee Lamb, with the new football season just on the horizon. On an annual basis, the wideout has raised his production, and this year, as he appears to be entering the peak of his powers, he could potentially go significantly further.

Lamb hauled in 107 receptions out of 156 targets in 2022 for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He accomplished this despite Cooper Rush passing for him in five games. Lamb's best season is unquestionably still to come, but it's unclear if it will come in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Even though the Dallas Cowboys signed Brandin Cooks during the offseason, Lamb is still the front-runner to see his workload increase. Given that he was already aimed at over 150 times in 2022, this might indicate that he's prepared to advance to the upper echelon of fantasy wide receivers in 2023.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!