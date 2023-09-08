50 Cooper Kupp-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

Cooper Kupp has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons. The Los Angeles Rams star is expected to play a key role for the team in 2023.

Kupp racked up an impressive 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 catches for the Rams last year. He featured in just nine games after a high right ankle sprain cut short his season.

Although Kupp made a recovery in the offseason, he suffered another setback prior to the start of the 2023 campaign. The Rams wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, Kupp will be a popular fantasy pick once he makes a return from his injury.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

50 of the best Cooper Kupp-inspired fantasy football team names

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Fantasy football has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. However, it's important for managers to create unique team names that can help them stand out from the rest.

Some even use combinations of their favorite players in the league. If you want to create a team name around Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, we've got you covered.

List of Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Cooper Troopers Kuppcakes Flip Kupp The Cooper Bowl Coopacabras Kupps and Downs Kupp and Running Protective Kupp Kupp On the Roof Cooper D’Etat Pick Kupp the Phone Kupp in Smoke Loving Kupp Flew the Coop Coop Emojis Buckle Up, Butter Kupp Kupp the Creek Without a Paddle Build Me Up, Butter Kupp Super Coopers You’ll Never Get Me, Coopers Kupp Jump the Boogie Kupp On Cripple Creek Kuppdog Cooperman The Kuppside Down Cooper Scoopers Kupp and Saucers Kupping My Way Through Fantasy Football Kupp In the Air Kupp In Smoke Kupp Your Nose With a Rubber Hose Peanut butter Kupp My Kupp runneth over Kupp Check Red Solo Kupp Coop Doggy Dogg My Kupp Of Tea Would You Like a Kupp of Coffee Gimme Back My Kupp Kupp Catches Cooper Wire Who's watching the Chicken Cooper I Will Always Kupp You No More Kupping around A Scoop of Cooper King Cooper Kupp of A Kind We Will Lift The Kupp Kupp Universe Too Kupp For School

Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023