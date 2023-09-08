NFL
50 Cooper Kupp-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 08, 2023 13:48 GMT
Cooper Kupp fantasy team names
Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football team names

Cooper Kupp has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons. The Los Angeles Rams star is expected to play a key role for the team in 2023.

Kupp racked up an impressive 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 catches for the Rams last year. He featured in just nine games after a high right ankle sprain cut short his season.

Although Kupp made a recovery in the offseason, he suffered another setback prior to the start of the 2023 campaign. The Rams wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Nonetheless, Kupp will be a popular fantasy pick once he makes a return from his injury.

50 of the best Cooper Kupp-inspired fantasy football team names

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Fantasy football has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. However, it's important for managers to create unique team names that can help them stand out from the rest.

Some even use combinations of their favorite players in the league. If you want to create a team name around Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, we've got you covered.

List of Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Cooper Troopers
  2. Kuppcakes
  3. Flip Kupp
  4. The Cooper Bowl
  5. Coopacabras
  6. Kupps and Downs
  7. Kupp and Running
  8. Protective Kupp
  9. Kupp On the Roof
  10. Cooper D’Etat
  11. Pick Kupp the Phone
  12. Kupp in Smoke
  13. Loving Kupp
  14. Flew the Coop
  15. Coop Emojis
  16. Buckle Up, Butter Kupp
  17. Kupp the Creek Without a Paddle
  18. Build Me Up, Butter Kupp
  19. Super Coopers
  20. You’ll Never Get Me, Coopers
  21. Kupp Jump the Boogie
  22. Kupp On Cripple Creek
  23. Kuppdog
  24. Cooperman
  25. The Kuppside Down
  26. Cooper Scoopers
  27. Kupp and Saucers
  28. Kupping My Way Through Fantasy Football
  29. Kupp In the Air
  30. Kupp In Smoke
  31. Kupp Your Nose With a Rubber Hose
  32. Peanut butter Kupp
  33. My Kupp runneth over
  34. Kupp Check
  35. Red Solo Kupp
  36. Coop Doggy Dogg
  37. My Kupp Of Tea
  38. Would You Like a Kupp of Coffee
  39. Gimme Back My Kupp
  40. Kupp Catches
  41. Cooper Wire
  42. Who's watching the Chicken Cooper
  43. I Will Always Kupp You
  44. No More Kupping around
  45. A Scoop of Cooper
  46. King Cooper
  47. Kupp of A Kind
  48. We Will Lift The Kupp
  49. Kupp Universe
  50. Too Kupp For School

