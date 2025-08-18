50+ Elon Musk-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world in 2025, according to Forbes. The Tesla CEO attended an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys last October, grabbing headlines when he waved the iconic Steelers' Terrible Towel.

As the 2025 regular season fast approaches, many have a vested interest in fantasy football. Moreover, fantasy managers enjoy coming up with new team names that stand out from the rest.

If you're struggling to come up with a fantasy team name for your league, we've listed some Elon Musk-themed team names you can use for the upcoming season.

Elon Musk fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Here's a look at some Elon Musk-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:

Musketeers of the Gridiron End Zone Elon Tesla Tacklers Rocket-Powered Runners Elon Is On Tonight Elon's End Zone Explorers Elon Is The Best Way SpaceX Snap Counts 4th and Musk We Musk Stop The Offense A Rusk Musk Touchdown Titans Hail Mary Musk The Tesla Touchdowns The Musketeers Offense Touchdowns In Mars GridIron GigaChads Volt Blitzers The Neural Inceptions High-Flying Musketeers Intergalactic Interceptors Billionaire Blitz Brigade The Musk Take Off Electric End Zone Evaders Musk's Meteoric Rush League of Extraordinary Musk Power Play Prophets Musk's Moonwalkers I'm All Elon In Space Elon-Gate Offense Stellar Snap Squad I Musk Score TDs Tesla Titans Interstellar Intimidators The Charged Charge Space Invaders of the Field Lightning Bolt Linebackers Tesla Tacklers Electric End Zone The Boring Company Busters Shock and Awe Squad Power Surge Passers The Amped-Up Offense Spark Plug Scorers Roadster Rushers SpaceX Strikers Elon's Off To Score We Musk Win Till Musk Do Us Apart My Elon Lies Over The Ocean Elon Lovers Gather Around A Musk To Remember Fire Away At Musk

The NFL regular season commences on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and it's tradition for the reigning Super Bowl winners to play the first game of the next season.

