50+ Elon Musk-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:10 GMT
President Trump Meets With South African President Cyril Ramaphosa At The White House - Source: Getty

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world in 2025, according to Forbes. The Tesla CEO attended an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys last October, grabbing headlines when he waved the iconic Steelers' Terrible Towel.

As the 2025 regular season fast approaches, many have a vested interest in fantasy football. Moreover, fantasy managers enjoy coming up with new team names that stand out from the rest.

If you're struggling to come up with a fantasy team name for your league, we've listed some Elon Musk-themed team names you can use for the upcoming season.

Elon Musk fantasy football team names to use in 2025

The White House in Washington - Source: Getty

Here's a look at some Elon Musk-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:

  1. Musketeers of the Gridiron
  2. End Zone Elon
  3. Tesla Tacklers
  4. Rocket-Powered Runners
  5. Elon Is On Tonight
  6. Elon's End Zone Explorers
  7. Elon Is The Best Way
  8. SpaceX Snap Counts
  9. 4th and Musk
  10. We Musk Stop The Offense
  11. A Rusk Musk
  12. Touchdown Titans
  13. Hail Mary Musk
  14. The Tesla Touchdowns
  15. The Musketeers Offense
  16. Touchdowns In Mars
  17. GridIron GigaChads
  18. Volt Blitzers
  19. The Neural Inceptions
  20. High-Flying Musketeers
  21. Intergalactic Interceptors
  22. Billionaire Blitz Brigade
  23. The Musk Take Off
  24. Electric End Zone Evaders
  25. Musk's Meteoric Rush
  26. League of Extraordinary Musk
  27. Power Play Prophets
  28. Musk's Moonwalkers
  29. I'm All Elon In Space
  30. Elon-Gate Offense
  31. Stellar Snap Squad
  32. I Musk Score TDs
  33. Tesla Titans
  34. Interstellar Intimidators
  35. The Charged Charge
  36. Space Invaders of the Field
  37. Lightning Bolt Linebackers
  39. Electric End Zone
  40. The Boring Company Busters
  41. Shock and Awe Squad
  42. Power Surge Passers
  43. The Amped-Up Offense
  44. Spark Plug Scorers
  45. Roadster Rushers
  46. SpaceX Strikers
  47. Elon's Off To Score
  48. We Musk Win
  49. Till Musk Do Us Apart
  50. My Elon Lies Over The Ocean
  51. Elon Lovers Gather Around
  52. A Musk To Remember
  53. Fire Away At Musk
The NFL regular season commences on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and it's tradition for the reigning Super Bowl winners to play the first game of the next season.

