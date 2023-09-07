NFL
50 Mac Jones-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2023 11:20 GMT
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones didn't have a great season last year. However, he will continue as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in the 2023 campaign.

Jones threw for 2,997 yards on 288 passes with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. He also added one rushing touchdown across 14 games.

Nonetheless, a new season brings new hope for Jones and fantasy football managers. Hence, the signal-caller is expected to be a popular fantasy pick this year.

Jones racked up 170.08 fantasy points last season, averaging 12.1 FPPG. However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots fan base have high expectations from the 25-year-old in the upcoming season.

50 of the best Mac Jones-inspired fantasy football team names

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, we've got you covered.

List of Sauce Gardner Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Big Mac
  2. A Jones’ Throw Away
  3. Mac Attack
  4. iMac QB Reboot
  5. Me and Mr. Jones
  6. Mac a Wallop
  7. Jonesing for a Title
  8. Games of Jones
  9. Mack Out
  10. MJ 10
  11. Skin and Jones
  12. Mac and Cheese
  13. The Joker
  14. Mac Together
  15. A Bag of Jones
  16. Anti-Macser
  17. Mac Whack
  18. Make No Jones About It
  19. Mac a Punch
  20. Rolling Jones
  21. Mac-10
  22. Burner Jones
  23. Jones for Small businesses
  24. Mac Jones' Locker
  25. Keeping Up with the Jones
  26. Online Jones
  27. Ahead of the Mac
  28. Jones Six-Mac
  29. The Boy Wonder
  30. Jones of Contention
  31. A Joker in the Mac
  32. Mac Panther
  33. Don't Mac me get over there
  34. Mac's Patriots
  35. New England's Jones Man
  36. Jones You Love Me?
  37. The Hot Mac Committee
  38. Top Jones
  39. New England's finest Mac Burger
  40. Lavish Jones
  41. The Mac Realm
  42. Mac and Saucers
  43. The Jones Connection
  44. Third Year Mac
  45. Monster Mac
  46. Throw Me My Mac
  47. Jones and the Pussycats
  48. The Mac Attack
  49. Slacking Mac
  50. Macing up Those Fantasy Points

