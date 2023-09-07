50 Mac Jones-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

Mac Jones didn't have a great season last year. However, he will continue as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in the 2023 campaign.

Jones threw for 2,997 yards on 288 passes with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. He also added one rushing touchdown across 14 games.

Nonetheless, a new season brings new hope for Jones and fantasy football managers. Hence, the signal-caller is expected to be a popular fantasy pick this year.

Jones racked up 170.08 fantasy points last season, averaging 12.1 FPPG. However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots fan base have high expectations from the 25-year-old in the upcoming season.

50 of the best Mac Jones-inspired fantasy football team names

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, we've got you covered.

Big Mac A Jones’ Throw Away Mac Attack iMac QB Reboot Me and Mr. Jones Mac a Wallop Jonesing for a Title Games of Jones Mack Out MJ 10 Skin and Jones Mac and Cheese The Joker Mac Together A Bag of Jones Anti-Macser Mac Whack Make No Jones About It Mac a Punch Rolling Jones Mac-10 Burner Jones Jones for Small businesses Mac Jones' Locker Keeping Up with the Jones Online Jones Ahead of the Mac Jones Six-Mac The Boy Wonder Jones of Contention A Joker in the Mac Mac Panther Don't Mac me get over there Mac's Patriots New England's Jones Man Jones You Love Me? The Hot Mac Committee Top Jones New England's finest Mac Burger Lavish Jones The Mac Realm Mac and Saucers The Jones Connection Third Year Mac Monster Mac Throw Me My Mac Jones and the Pussycats The Mac Attack Slacking Mac Macing up Those Fantasy Points

