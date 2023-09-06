50 Russell Wilson-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

Russell Wilson had a rather tumultuous debut season with the Denver Broncos in 2022. The veteran signal-caller will be eager to get back to his best in the upcoming NFL season.

Wilson ended last season with 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns on 292 passes across 15 games and also threw 11 interceptions. He added 277 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground as Denver finished with a disastrous 4-12 record.

Nonetheless, Wilson remains a popular fantasy pick. He racked up 226.7 fantasy points last season, averaging 15 FPPG.

Wilson will be the focal point of Sean Payton's offense this year at Denver. The nine-time Pro Bowler has also won a Super Bowl title during his time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

50 of the best Russell Wilson-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, we've got you covered.

List of Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Russellmania Every Day I’m Russelling Dangeruss Russell Sprouts Professional Russelling Russell and Flow Russ and Them Wilson Sporting Goods Cattle Russellers Russ to Conclusions From Russell With Love The Story of Russ Judge Russ Russell Death Russell Man Wilson and Daughters Wilson's Juggernauts Rusell Me a Beer Wilson or the Highway Russell Me This Another One Bites the Russ Russ and Mustard Russing The Show Don't Leave Wilson Behind Russell for TDs Denver's finest Russ Nightmare on Russ Street Russ to The Future Wilson Whistlers Full Wilson Russ in Time Orange is the New Wilson Chasing Russ Justice For Russell Russell Athletic Russellin Feathers I’m Sorry Wilson! Brussel Wilson Russell Up! Wilson…we’re tough to beat! Run Russell Run! Kung Fu Russell American Russell Do The Russell The Russ Belt Wilsonofa Hustle Wilson Russ Country King Wilson Don't Scaruss

