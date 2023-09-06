NFL
50 Russell Wilson-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2023 11:50 GMT
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson had a rather tumultuous debut season with the Denver Broncos in 2022. The veteran signal-caller will be eager to get back to his best in the upcoming NFL season.

Wilson ended last season with 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns on 292 passes across 15 games and also threw 11 interceptions. He added 277 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground as Denver finished with a disastrous 4-12 record.

Nonetheless, Wilson remains a popular fantasy pick. He racked up 226.7 fantasy points last season, averaging 15 FPPG.

Wilson will be the focal point of Sean Payton's offense this year at Denver. The nine-time Pro Bowler has also won a Super Bowl title during his time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

50 of the best Russell Wilson-inspired fantasy football team names

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, we've got you covered.

List of Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Russellmania
  2. Every Day I’m Russelling
  3. Dangeruss
  4. Russell Sprouts
  5. Professional Russelling
  6. Russell and Flow
  7. Russ and Them
  8. Wilson Sporting Goods
  9. Cattle Russellers
  10. Russ to Conclusions
  11. From Russell With Love
  12. The Story of Russ
  13. Judge Russ
  14. Russell Death
  15. Russell Man
  16. Wilson and Daughters
  17. Wilson's Juggernauts
  18. Rusell Me a Beer
  19. Wilson or the Highway
  20. Russell Me This
  21. Another One Bites the Russ
  22. Russ and Mustard
  23. Russing The Show
  24. Don't Leave Wilson Behind
  25. Russell for TDs
  26. Denver's finest Russ
  27. Nightmare on Russ Street
  28. Russ to The Future
  29. Wilson Whistlers
  30. Full Wilson
  31. Russ in Time
  32. Orange is the New Wilson
  33. Chasing Russ
  34. Justice For Russell
  35. Russell Athletic
  36. Russellin Feathers
  37. I’m Sorry Wilson!
  38. Brussel Wilson
  39. Russell Up!
  40. Wilson…we’re tough to beat!
  41. Run Russell Run!
  42. Kung Fu Russell
  43. American Russell
  44. Do The Russell
  45. The Russ Belt
  46. Wilsonofa
  47. Hustle Wilson
  48. Russ Country
  49. King Wilson
  50. Don't Scaruss

