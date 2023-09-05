NFL
50 Sauce Gardner-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 05, 2023 15:18 GMT
Sauce Gardner had a standout debut season in the NFL last year. The New York Jets cornerback won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and also earned Pro Bowl honors.

Gardner racked up 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections and two interceptions in his first year with the Jets. Now, there will be more expectations on the cornerback to deliver in the upcoming 2023 season.

Last season, Gardner recorded 93 fantasy points across 17 regular season games, averaging 5.5 FPPG. The 23-year-old could be a popular pick among fantasy football players this year as well.

50 of the best Sauce Gardner-inspired fantasy football team names

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner
Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, we've got you covered.

List of Sauce Gardner Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Saucy Shutdown Specialists
  2. Sauce's Interception Elegance
  3. Cornerback Conquerors
  4. Guardians of the Gardner
  5. The Hot Sauce Committee
  6. Gardner's Game Changers
  7. Gardner's Glory Gang
  8. Sauce's Swagger Squad
  9. Gardner's Gridiron Guardians
  10. Sauce's Victory Vow
  11. Sauce's Spectacular Stoppers
  12. Lost in the Sauce Garden
  13. Awesome Sauce
  14. Add Some Sauce to Your Fries
  15. Gardner my way to the summit
  16. Top Gardner
  17. Gardners Galore
  18. Gardners Jets
  19. My Secret Gardners
  20. My Sauce is Too Spice
  21. Lavish Gardner
  22. Terror Gardner
  23. Defensive Gardner
  24. New York's Finest Sauce
  25. First Sauce Please
  26. Sir Saucealot
  27. No More Gardner, Please
  28. Sauce upgrade
  29. Gardener King
  30. Gardner That
  31. Gardner's World of Fantasy
  32. The Sauce Realm
  33. Green Gardner
  34. No Time to Sauce Around
  35. Harry Potter and the Sauce Stone
  36. Don't Sauce Me
  37. Where There is a Will There is a Gardner
  38. Gardner Around
  39. Can You Handle This Much Sauce?
  40. All Work and No Gardner Makes Sauce a Dull Boy
  41. Cup and Saucers
  42. Space Sauce Station
  43. Sauce and Chips
  44. Meat and Sauce
  45. The Gardner Connection
  46. The Sauce express
  47. Gardner's Gridiron Glory
  48. Garnder Will Hunting
  49. Saucey as you like it
  50. Second Year Sauce

