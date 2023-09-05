50 Sauce Gardner-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

Sauce Gardner had a standout debut season in the NFL last year. The New York Jets cornerback won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and also earned Pro Bowl honors.

Gardner racked up 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections and two interceptions in his first year with the Jets. Now, there will be more expectations on the cornerback to deliver in the upcoming 2023 season.

Last season, Gardner recorded 93 fantasy points across 17 regular season games, averaging 5.5 FPPG. The 23-year-old could be a popular pick among fantasy football players this year as well.

50 of the best Sauce Gardner-inspired fantasy football team names

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, we've got you covered.

List of Sauce Gardner Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Saucy Shutdown Specialists Sauce's Interception Elegance Cornerback Conquerors Guardians of the Gardner The Hot Sauce Committee Gardner's Game Changers Gardner's Glory Gang Sauce's Swagger Squad Gardner's Gridiron Guardians Sauce's Victory Vow Sauce's Spectacular Stoppers Lost in the Sauce Garden Awesome Sauce Add Some Sauce to Your Fries Gardner my way to the summit Top Gardner Gardners Galore Gardners Jets My Secret Gardners My Sauce is Too Spice Lavish Gardner Terror Gardner Defensive Gardner New York's Finest Sauce First Sauce Please Sir Saucealot No More Gardner, Please Sauce upgrade Gardener King Gardner That Gardner's World of Fantasy The Sauce Realm Green Gardner No Time to Sauce Around Harry Potter and the Sauce Stone Don't Sauce Me Where There is a Will There is a Gardner Gardner Around Can You Handle This Much Sauce? All Work and No Gardner Makes Sauce a Dull Boy Cup and Saucers Space Sauce Station Sauce and Chips Meat and Sauce The Gardner Connection The Sauce express Gardner's Gridiron Glory Garnder Will Hunting Saucey as you like it Second Year Sauce

