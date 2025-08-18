50+ Superman-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL season is only a few weeks away. With the regular season getting close, there's also a growing interest among fantasy football fans.Since the latest installment of the Superman movie franchise released in July, many NFL fans are aiming to create fantasy team names linked with the movie. If you're looking for some fantasy team names around the Superman movie, we've got you covered.Superman fantasy football team names to use in 2025NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: ImagnHere's a look at some Superman-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:Super Bowl ManThe Kryptonian KickersFlying High FliersTouchdown TitansThe Superman SquadMan of Steel BlitzHail Mary HeroesSuper Stats LeagueThe Strongest Man On EarthKryptonite CrushersThe Unstoppable ForceHeroic HailstormSupercharged ReceiversThe Mighty Field GoalersDome of DestinyEnd Zone EmperorsThe Super Duper DefenseLeviathan LinebackersThe Power PlaymakersFantastic FootballersSuperman's League of LegendsNo KryptoniteThe Super Justice LeagueKent's Kryptonite CrushersFantasy Metropolis MaraudersClark’s Clash of the TitansThe Kent Touchdown LeagueMan of Steel and TDsThe Krypton KickersInterception in the FortressClark's Field Goal FlyersKent's Dynamic PlaybookFortress of Solitude FumblersMy Laser Vision TDsThe Best Louis Lane RouteLois on the LooseLane Change LegendsLois &amp; the Touchdown BrigadeLane of GloryLane's Last LaughLois' Luck of the DrawLane RaidersI Live In Kent TD AlleyThe Superman DomeDone With KentOne Clark AwayClark To WinThe Superman Punch SquadMan Of Steel Strikes AgainLois In VainA Kent To RememberThe 2025 regular season begins on Sept. 4, with the Philadelphia Eagles welcoming the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year, and as a part of the NFL's tradition, they play the first game of the next season.