6 Chiefs and Eagles stars who will make their Super Bowl debut in New Orleans ft. DeAndre Hopkins, Saquon Barkley

The Chiefs and the Eagles meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Kansas City are looking for their third straight championship victory and Patrick Mahomes is searching for his fourth overall. He is an experienced campaigner at this stage, with the likes of Travis Kelce, Joe Thuney, and Chris Jones also able to call upon their knowledge of previous participation.

Jalen Hurts also became the first Philadelphia quarterback to lead the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances and will be hoping to avenge the defeat from two years ago. Players like Lane Dickerson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be among those who will be part of the revenge tour.

Despite both these organizations having recent experience in the title game, not all their players have played at this level. It includes some veterans for whom the stars have not aligned previously, while others are rookies who will get their first taste of the big game. We look at six such individuals for whom running onto the field in New Orleans will carry a special meaning.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl debutants

1. DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. Since then, he has played for the AFC South team, changed conferences to join the Arizona Cardinals for a couple of years, before returning to his old division with the Titans. In between, he has been nominated to five Pro Bowls and was the receiving touchdowns leader in 2017.

He began this year in Tennessee, which eventually ended up with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as the worst team in the league. He managed to escape the situation there to join the Chiefs as Andy Reid searched for a receiver who could prove to be a weapon for Patrick Mahomes as the wider offense dealt with injuries. Joining a dynasty has its benefits and now DeAndre Hopkins will get a chance to play in his first ever Super Bowl.

2. Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown's career has never reached DeAndre Hopkins' level but there are similarities. He was also a first-round pick and began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He moved to the Cardinals in 2022, where he was the latter's teammate. He joined Kansas City this offseason as the Chiefs tried to address their lack of depth in the wide receiver position.

Hollywood Brown had to overcome injuries this season but has become a regular feature in recent weeks. What Kyler Murray could not do with him and DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes has done in one season.

3. Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy has proved himself to be a great first-round pick and would have taken some satisfaction in defeating the Bills in the AFC Championship. Buffalo had a chance to take him to pair with Josh Allen but decided to drop down to draft Keon Coleman instead, leaving the lane clear for the Chiefs to select him.

That all the Kansas City players we have mentioned are receivers also shows how good Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce have been over the past three seasons. They have won the last three Super Bowls with three of their top wideouts making their Super Bowl debuts in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl debutants

1. Saquon Barkley

One cannot help but spare a thought for the Giants' fans. Their front office decided to undervalue Saquon Barkley and the running back left this offseason to join the Eagles. Philadelphia and New York are divisional rivals in the NFC East and there is no love lost between them. So, imagine seeing a former fan favorite don the colors of a hated opponent, have one of the greatest running back seasons in NFL history, and reach his first Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley will be playing in his first title game after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 yards and carrying on that form in the playoffs. He has more than 400 yards in three postseason games and five rushing touchdowns. He has thrived playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the league and the Chiefs' defense will have to stop him if they are to deny the running back his maiden championship ring.

2. Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, where he remained until last season. His old franchise was supposed to compete at this level after signing future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers but that dream ended after the latter's Achilles injury in 2023. Tipped to be contenders again this year, Mekhi Becton might have wondered if he was making the right decision to move to Philadelphia.

It has worked wonders and he will play his first Super Bowl in New Orleans in the coming month. Meanwhile, the Jets fired their head coach and general manager midway through the season and are looking to rebuild next year.

3. Quinyon Mitchell

If the Chiefs' rookie sensation is on offense, the Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell on defense. He was their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he has been critical in shoring up a secondary that was giving up points for fun to end their last season. He has earned new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's trust and will be critical if Philadelphia has to stop Patrick Mahomes.

He did not have a single interception in the regular season but has two in the postseason. Coming into form at the right time, the Eagles will hope that he continues with his exploits in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

