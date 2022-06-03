6 current NFL Hall of Famers who were drafted after Tom Brady 

For an NFL player to become eligible to be selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they must first be retired for at least five years. After a five-year waiting period, they can then be nominated for the voting process. They must receive at least 80 percent of the required votes to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady was selected in the 2000 NFL Draft and is still currently an active quarterback entering the 2022 NFL season. He has played for so long that six players who were drafted in later years (compared to him) have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here are those six players.

#6 - Steve Hutchinson (Drafted in 2001)

Steve Hutchinson receives his gold jacket

Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson spent the majority of his career split between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings before finishing with the Tennessee Titans for one season.

During his prime, he was selected as a Pro Bowler and All-Pro for seven consecutive seasons, including five as a first-team All-Pro. He is considered one of the greatest interior offensive linemen in NFL history.

#5 - Richard Seymour (Drafted in 2001)

Richard Seymour gets inducted to the Hall of Fame

NFL @NFL #PFHOF22 The tradition of "Hall of Fame Door Knocks" is special, and you can see why when Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour to let him know he made it to the @ProFootballHOF The tradition of "Hall of Fame Door Knocks" is special, and you can see why when Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour to let him know he made it to the @ProFootballHOF ❤️ #PFHOF22 https://t.co/8mCBAEr0Pw

Richard Seymour played defensive end for the majority of his career with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders before shifting to defensive tackle for the last couple of seasons.

He was a crucial piece of the Patriots defense that won three Super Bowl rings and was also selected to five All-Pro teams. He spent a large portion of his career as a teammate of Tom Brady in New England.

#4 - LaDainian Tomlinson (Drafted in 2001)

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for LaDainian Tomlinson

DailySportsDosage @SportsDsd LaDainian Tomlinson was so fun to watch LaDainian Tomlinson was so fun to watch https://t.co/oYIKMuSsAG

LaDainian Tomlinson is one of the greatest running backs of all time, spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before finishing with the New York Jets.

He absolutely dominated the league during his first seven seasons, accumulating an NFL MVP award, Offensive Player of the Year award, five All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls.

#3 - Ed Reed (Drafted in 2002)

Ed Reed poses with his Hall of Fame bust

Ed Reed spent all but one year of his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was one of the greatest free safeties of all time and one of the most dangerous defenders in the league.

He was selected to eight All-Pro teams and also won a Defensive Player of the Year award while helping the Ravens win a Super Bowl ring.

#2 - Troy Polamalu (Drafted in 2003)

Dick LeBeau and Troy Polamalu at the Hall of Fame

Troy Polamalu is one of the most dynamic defenders in NFL history, playing a free-roaming safety who has made all kinds of amazing plays from all different areas.

He spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he helped them win two Super Bowl rings as a key member of their defense. He was selected to six All-Pro teams and also won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

#1 - Calvin Johnson (Drafted in 2007)

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Calvin Johnson

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Who remembers when Calvin Johnson had 14 receptions and 329 (!!) receiving yards against the #Cowboys . Megatron was truly a video game player in real life. Who remembers when Calvin Johnson had 14 receptions and 329 (!!) receiving yards against the #Cowboys. Megatron was truly a video game player in real life.https://t.co/B0dStSQaY1

Calvin Johnson was one of the most dominant wide receivers of all time during his short nine-year career with the Detroit Lions. He finished his career on a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections while also being selected to the All-Pro team four times. He also holds an NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards in a single season.

