7 NFL stars with most ESPY Awards ft. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are up with some honors at the 2023 ESPY Awards. The NFL MVP and his team had a year to remember, and they are duly getting their flowers on the grandest of American sports stages.

With his nomination in the Best NFL Player category, Mahomes could win his second of such nods in his prestigious career.

There are seven players with multiple Best NFL Player ESPY Awards, and they are the following:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL stars with the most ESPY Awards

Each of the above players was among the best the league had to offer, and they were either Hall of Famers or on their way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#1, Aaron Rodgers: 4

Aaron Rodgers is the most awarded NFL player in ESPY Awards history, with the Green Bay Packers legend winning an impressive four awards. Interestingly, he's the only player on the list above still playing. Hence, he could add to his award tally if he balls out in New York.

#2, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady: 3

Next on the list is a tie. There's the sheriff, Peyton Manning, arguably the greatest regular-season player in NFL history. Manning was as talented as they came, and he is one of the reasons why the next player on this list didn't get even more Super Bowl rings.

The ESPY Awards recognized his mastery of the quarterback position, and his three Best NFL Player ESPY Awards are a testament to his longevity and shot-calling prowess.

Tied with Manning is Tom Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many see Brady as the greatest player to lace up the cleats, and his three Best NFL Player ESPY Award is a worthy testament to such.

#4, Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre, Barry Sanders and Marshall Faulk: 2

NFL legends Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre, Barry Sanders, and Marshall Faulk are rounding up our list in a tie for joint fourth place. They were all All-Pro caliber talents when they won the ESPY Award, and they have busts today in Canton as Hall of Famers.

Patrick Mahomes could be joining these former stars with two awards, and with so long left in his career, the sky is the limit.

How did Patrick Mahomes perform in the 2022 NFL season?

Patrick Mahomes had a 2022 season for the record books, with the Kansas City Chiefs legend breaking the so-called regular season MVP curse. Mahomes set the NFL record for most total yards in a season by a QB (combined passing and rushing) with 5,608. He also broke his team record for passing yards in a season with 5,250 and won the MVP Award for his efforts.

He didn't let up in the postseason either, as the Texas Tech alum led the Chiefs to a 38–35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He was awarded his second career Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Patrick Mahomes was the league leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve all four feats in a season. Patrick Mahomes is a surefire favorite for the 2023 Best NFL Player ESPY Award.

Poll : 0 votes