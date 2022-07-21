"Only guy I know on earth who would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with a supermodel" - Steph Curry does not hold back while roasting Tom Brady at ESPYS

Tom Brady did not take home an award from the 2022 ESPYS on Wednesday, but he got the spotlight for a while. Host Stephen Curry of world champions Golden State Warriors delivered clever one-liners and jokes all night long. One was a brutal dig at the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Curry said this to kickstart the joke:

"When the announcement came out that I was hosting the ESPY Awards, there was a lot of questions. We just came off a grueling year, an unbelievable Finals, I wanna go on vacation. You know, kick your feet up, relax. Why keep filling up the schedule?"

He went on to say he finally understands why Brady refuses to retire despite having a wife and three children:

"But after celebrating three kids' birthdays in two weeks, I finally understand why Tom Brady keeps coming back to work. Relaxation sometimes is exhausting, so..."

Curry closed the joke with a hilarious dig at the quarterback:

"Tom Brady, speaking of [whom], he's the only guy I know of on Earth who'd rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with a supermodel. We all make choices. Sometimes we don't understand some of them."

The Buccaneers signal-caller recently retired and then returned to the league 40 days later.

NFL personalties that won at the ESPYS

The 2022 ESPYS were full of some of the best athletes winning awards. Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom for the Los Angeles Angels, took home the Best Male Athlete Award. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky won the Best Female Athlete Award. Curry's team, the Warriors, won the Best Team Award.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Plenty of NFL personalities also won at the ESPYs. First and foremost, the award for Best Performance in a Championship Game was given to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Kupp's performance in Super Bowl LVI was incredible, which is reflected in his box score:

Eight catches

92 yards

Two touchdowns

One game-winner

One MVP award

Kupp's ESPYS Award win is just another notch on the belt.

The Best NFL Player Award was given to reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' incredible season translated into a fourth MVP award in his illustrious career.

The ESPYS Best Game of the Year was none other than Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Their 42-36 thriller was one of the best games of all time. Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes totaled over 400 yards and four touchdowns. The lead changed hands five times in the last two minutes and overtime in a wildly entertaining finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far