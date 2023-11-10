7 NFL superstars who earn millions in endorsements feat. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more

NFL players are some of the best-paid players in American sports. The National Football League is a billion-dollar industry, and the players are paid handsomely for their efforts.

In this article, we take a look at the top seven off-the-field earners. These stars break the bank, thanks to their endorsement deals. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

NFL superstars earning millions in endorsements in 2023

Here's a list of the top seven highest-earning NFL players in terms of endorsements. The figures mentioned are from Forbes Magazine and Business Insider.

#7 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals - $3.5 million

Arizona Cardinals franchise QB Murray might be one of the more polarizing QBs in the league, but that has not stopped sponsors from paying him millions a year to endorse their products. Murray earns millions on and off the field.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner has some notable sponsors, including but not limited to BodyArmor, Nike and esports powerhouse FaZe Clan. Furthermore, he's a major investor in Myna Swap, a company that facilitates the legitimate sales of physical collectibles through corresponding NFTs.

#6 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - $4 million

Cincinnati Bengals QB Burrow is a marketer's dream. The LSU Tigers legend is one of the best players in the NFL, and his good looks also help him rack up millions in endorsements every season.

According to Forbes, Burrow makes a fortune of $4 million a year in endorsements. He has high-profile corporate sponsors like BodyArmor, Bose and Guinness. Furthermore, he's a key investor in companies such as Kodiak and Fantasy Life.

#5 Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - $5 million

Travis Kelce is the only non-quarterback on this list, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end breaking into the top five. Kelce is arguably the best tight end of the 2020s and is also a savvy operator off the gridiron.

The perennial All-Pro racks up about $5 million a year for lending his voice and looks to a couple of high-profile sponsors. Kelce's sponsors include but aren't limited to Nike, Pfizer and State Farm.

Furthermore, he maintains a solid presence on social media, as he has over 5 million followers across social media.

#4 Aaron Rodgers - $11 million

New York Jets franchise QB Aaron Rodgers has been near the top of most NFL-rich lists for over a decade. The four-time MVP might be pushing 40, but that doesn't mean he's earning less.

Aaron Rodgers makes north of $11 million a year in endorsements. He has a plethora of high-profile sponsors and is a co-founder of venture firm RX3, which announced a $150 million fund in May 2023. Aaron Rodgers isn't leaving the NFL rich list anytime soon.

#T2 Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos - $13 million

Tied for number two is everyone's favorite cook, Russell Wilson. The XLVIII Super Bowl champion is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and is easily one of the most marketable persons in all of American sports.

Wilson has over a dozen endorsement partners and racked up a staggering $13 million per annum. The former Seattle Seahawks superstar might even make more next year as long as his form in Denver improves.

#T2 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - $13 million

It's only natural that the franchise QB for America's team appears in our top seven list. Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys' starter for almost a decade and has done a good job at it.

Hence, it's no wonder that Prescott racks up millions of dollars in sponsorship money every day. He has high-profile sponsors like Nike's Jordan Brand, Bud Light and AT&T. Prescott has represented the Cowboys admirably both on and off the Gridiron; he could be a fixture on this list for years to come.

#1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - $20 million

Was it ever in doubt? With the retirement of the GOAT, Tom Brady, from the NFL, it's only natural that his heir takes the top spot on the endorsement money list.

Patrick Mahomes is the most marketable player in the NFL. The two-time MVP is the best offensive player in the league. He has a squeaky clean image of the gridiron and has pristine good looks, explaining why high-profile sponsors scramble for his signature.

The likes of Hugo Boss, T-Mobile and Walmart sponsor Mahomes are among them. Mahomes produces on the field, as he is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Just like Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, you can expect to see Mahomes on this list for years to come.