$70,000,000 worth Patrick Mahomes “couldn’t pass up” on Alpine F1 investment with Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are part of an Alpine F1 investment group. Back in June, Otro Capital announced a €200 million strategic investment in Alpine Racing Ltd, the Formula 1 team backed by the Renault Group.

Now, months later, they landed even more investments, including from Mahomes and Kelce. Along with Mahomes and Kelce, some other notable investors in this round include Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, and Trent Alexander-Arnold among others.

Patrick Mahomes says to be involved in this is exciting, as he wants to grow the sport alongside Kelce. He released the following statement:

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, says joining forces with Mahomes is exciting as the two have a shared passion for this sport:

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership.

"It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' other investments and net worth

Patrick Mahomes has been an investor in other brands along with this Alpine F1 investment. Mahomes has invested in Hyperprice, which is an athletic brand focused on recovery. He's also invested in Whoop, the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and Whataburger.

Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $70 million in 2023. Mahomes is currently on a 10-year $450,000,000 deal that he signed in 2021 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Exploring Travis Kelce's other investments and net worth

Travis Kelce has invested in Cholula Hot Sauce, Hydrow, PlayersTV, and RealTruck.

Kelce has a reported net worth of $30 million and is working through the four-year, $57.25 million contract extension in 2020 with the Chiefs.

With the Chiefs looking to defend their Super Bowl crown in the 2023 season, their two highest-profile players seem to have the Midas touch off the field as well as on it.