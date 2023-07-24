$75,000,0000 worth Cam Newton takes nasty shot at random fan’s bank account after Super Bowl failure dig

Cam Newton is no longer in the NFL, but he is still in the spotlight. Following the success of his appearances on different podcasts, the quarterback launched his own and has also been seen playing video games on a regular basis.

He recently had a funny interaction with a fan who attempted to undermine his status as an NFL player. After a fan mocked Newton for not having any Super Bowl rings, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback was prepared with the perfect comeback.

Here's what he said:

None... but we don't got the same bank account."

Cam Newton's remark was enough to silence the young fan, as the 2015 NFL MVP danced in front of him, adding insult to injury.

Even though Newton is no longer a member of an NFL team, he had a successful career and won many fans with his thrilling style of play. As a result, mocking him for underachieving in NFL isn't what a fan should do.

Will Cam Newton return to NFL?

Cam Newton: New England Patriots Training Camp

Cam Newton last played in the NFL in the 2021 season, when he returned to the Carolina Panthers. It didn't go as planned, and it displayed to everyone that his time in the NFL might be coming to an end.

Newton has frequently stated that he is deserving of a starting quarterback job, but no organization is willing to give him one. This is due to a variety of factors, the most significant of which are the injuries endured by the former NFL MVP during his career.

He is no longer an explosive ball runner, and there are other quarterbacks who could do a better job than him. As a result, a return to NFL seems unlikely for him. However, things might change during the season, and a team may decide to bring him in as a veteran to mentor their young quarterback.

So far in his NFL career, Newton threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl three times in 11 seasons.

