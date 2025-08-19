8 NFL teams without cheerleaders' squads heading into 2025 season

The start 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. However, there has been some controversy before the regular season, following the Minnesota Vikings' decision to hire male cheerleaders on their dance squad.

While the Vikings became the 12th team to have male cheerleaders on their dance roster for the upcoming season, some teams don't have cheerleading squads.

Which NFL teams do not have cheerleader squads heading into the 2025 season?

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Eight teams do not have cheerleading squads for the 2025 season. They are the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Chargers.

Notably, the Giants are the only team who have reportedly never had a cheerleading squad since they joined the NFL.

Although the Packers had a cheerleading squad, former Green Bay coach Forrest Gregg cited them in 1998 as a distraction to players and fans. The Packers' cheerleading squad was disbanded to focus on football.

Most other NFL teams that do not have cheerleaders choose to avoid them because of the cold weather in their home fields. Since cheerleaders often need to wear tank-style shell tops with matching skirts or shorts, the outfits can lead to difficulty in cheering in cold climates.

Some professional teams also consider the franchise's philosophies, financial considerations and evolving cultural views in not having cheerleading squads.

The 2025 NFL season will commence on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and as part of the NFL's tradition, they play in the first game of the following campaign.

The Super Bowl next season will be on Feb. 8, 2026, and will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

