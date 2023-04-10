“I’ll do that movie next” – 80 for Brady director wants Marshawn Lynch to star in his own movie with legendary Rita Moreno

Marshawn Lynch and Rita Moreno couldn't be more opposite in terms of their respective careers. Lynch has played 12 seasons in the NFL, rushing for over 10K yards and 85 career touchdowns.

Moreno has been in Hollywood for over seven decades, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards (EGOT). Yet, both their paths crossed in the film "80 for Brady".

Kyle Marvin, the director of the film, spoke to Vulture about the relationship between the former NFL star and the legendary actress. Marvin added that he would love to make a film with both because of their chemistry.

Marvin said:

"It’s a tricky thing asking actors to come in and cameo, particularly for a director that nobody knows. Marshawn was always at the table because he’s so funny. I really wish we had done more Marshawn; I’ll do that movie next. [Marshawn and Rita] hit it off behind the camera and now they text each other, just to check in."

In one scene, Moreno's character in the film, Maura, runs into a poker game that seems to be full of several versions of famous chef Guy Fieri. She looks in the mirror and sees herself as Fieri. She says “I”m Guy Fieri" while looking in that mirror.

Once she’s a tad more lucid, she sat down to play a few hands with the real Fieri, along with stars Billy Porter, Retta, Patton Oswalt, and Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch received praise for his role in a recent comedy

The former Seattle Seahawks star has gained some love for his role in another comedy. Lynch was seen in "Bottoms", a film that made its debut at SXSW this year. Per Ryan Scott of Slash Film, the Super Bowl-winning player won over the audience in attendance:

"Marshawn Lynch has "it" and he is more than a great football player: he's downright magnetic on screen. The way the crowd in that jam-packed was absolutely hooting and hollering when Lynch showed up in "Bottoms" unexpectedly was my first signal that something was happening here.

Let's see if fans can get a film starring Lynch and Moreno. The Super Bowl winner definitely possesses the skills to pull it off.

