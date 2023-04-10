Did Marshawn Lynch have a Hall of Fame-caliber career? Examining former Seahawks RB's greatness in NFL

Marshawn Lynch is one of the best NFL running backs over the last 15 years. That is the absolute truth. The former All-American was a superstar at Berkeley and a superstar in the NFL for over a decade. Lynch was incredibly productive into his early 30s. He was a key member of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013-14 Super Bowl team.

Very rarely does the NFL see a player who is productive with three different franchises (Bills, Seahawks, Raiders), especially at running back. "Beast Mode" was one of the hardest players to tackle in NFL history. His "Beast Quake" during the 2010-11 postseason was one of the greatest NFL runs ever. He is one of the best running backs to have ever played on the gridiron, which is why he belongs in Canton.

Marshawn Lynch was one of the premier backs in the NFL when he had the ball in his hands. According to Pro Football Reference, he had over 1,000 scrimmage yards in seven of his 12 career seasons, including six 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Lynch finished his NFL career with 10,413 rushing yards. That is more than Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Jim Taylor, and Larry Csonka.

The Oakland native had more rushing touchdowns (85) than Hall of Famers Edgerrin James, Tony Dorsett, and Thurman Thomas. Lynch is also tied for third all-time in playoff rushing touchdowns with 12. He recorded over 220 touches in eight of his 12 years. His consistency and ability to run hard was what set him apart from every other running back.

The former legendary Seahawks star has all the awards that prove his greatness. Lynch was a five-time Pro-Bowler with four consecutive appearances (2011-2014) in Seattle. He was also a two-time All-Pro (1st-Team All-Pro in 2012). He also led the National Football League in rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (2013-2014).

Again, he was a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013-14. Additionally, he is a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. Being a Super Bowl champion and a member of an NFL All-Decade Team is a massive deal. When you combine that with Lynch's production, he is one of the era's best players.

Marshawn Lynch belongs in Canton, OH. He was statistically one of the league's best running backs for most of his career and has the awards to prove it. They should start making his bronze bust as soon as possible for him down the road.

Marshawn Lynch's endeavors following his retirement

Since his retirement in 2019, Marshawn Lynch has been keeping busy as a co-owner of the Fan-Controlled Football (FCF) team Beasts and the Indoor Football League (IFL) team the Bay Area Panthers.

The FCF Beasts were founded in 2020. Along with Lynch, the team is also owned by Miro, Todd Gurley, and Renee Montgomery.

Lynch co-owns the IFL Bay Area Panthers with Roy Choi.

