A.J. Brown Fantasy Projection: Which round should you draft Eagles WR in fantasy football?

A.J. Brown burst onto the scene last year. With the Tennessee Titans, the wide receiver was a very good player, but he truly came into his own last year. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he was a fantasy darling and an elite wide receiver. Is that going to remain true in 2023?

A.J. Brown is good for fantasy

A.J. Brown's fantasy outlook in 2023

A.J. Brown turned into a monster on the football field. While it was always true that he had elite physical traits and was a good receiver, it's hard to understate just how much the trade from the Titans impacted him. It likely motivated him, especially since he recorded over 100 yards and two touchdowns in his revenge game. That game resulted in the firing of the GM who traded him.

He may not have that chip on his shoulder this year. He proved that the Titans were dead wrong in their assessment of him, and he went out and became one of the best wide receivers in football. He might not play angry, but that last statement is still true. He's still an elite pass catcher.

The Eagles don't pass as much as other teams. Their strength is in the rushing game, but they also have arguably the best wide receiver duo in football in Brown and Devonta Smith. They can and do throw deep a lot. Brown is routinely on the receiving end of those.

Is A.J. Brown a good pick for fantasy football?

A.J. Brown is a great pick for fantasy football. He ended up as last year's WR8 with 17.6 points per game. He was sixth in total points, with just under 300 across the whole season. Anyone who fits into the top 10 in either of those points one year is generally a good pick the following season.

As long as Jalen Hurts is under center, and probably even if he weren't, Brown is a very good pick. He's Hurts' favorite target and he is routinely open. He features great separation and YAC ability, which makes him an easy person to throw the ball to. All of that means he's going to produce in fantasy.

He does have to contend with Smith, and Dallas Goedert is another viable option in the passing game. Still, more often than not, Brown will be the go-to option and be the top scorer in the passing game.

Where should you draft A.J. Brown in fantasy football?

A.J. Brown's current ADP is 13th overall, which means he's a fringe first-round player. At this point, he is a perfect selection in the early part of the second round. However, if it's late first-round and the options include Cooper Kupp, Brown may be safer since he's not injured at all.

He's ESPN's ninth-ranked wide receiver right now. He's in the same range as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, and Tee Higgins. He's better than those players, so he should probably go off the board before them. It's very unlikely that he'll slip to the end of the second round since wide receiver is a valuable position.

That means if you have an early second-round pick and want Brown (for good reason), then you'll have to spend it on him. There's virtually no way he lasts to the third round, and he might not even make it to the second. Either way, that's a good place to select him.