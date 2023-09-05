Mike Evans fantasy projection: Is Buccaneers WR a good pick in 2023?

Mike Evans has been the epitome of consistency over the years. He has nine consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons, which essentially means he's been the most consistent fantasy football option in almost a decade. Fantasy managers are likely considering him in their upcoming drafts or potential trades.

Is Mike Evans good in fantasy?

Mike Evans' fantasy outlook for 2023

Mike Evans has never had a bad season, so he is one of the safest selections in football. Only once has he finished below his teammate Chris Godwin in terms of fantasy production, too. He's the epitome of consistency, and that cannot be overrated in fantasy football.

Things could be very different in 2023, though. Tom Brady is gone and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are realizing how barren their roster truly is. The offensive line is bad, they don't have a good quarterback, and they're projected to be the worst team in the worst division in the NFL.

Brady was not the same last year, though. He was clearly not the same MVP candidate he had been in years prior. That didn't slow Evans down at all. He was still 14th in points per game for receivers and 17th in overall points despite missing two games.

Will Baker Mayfield, the new starter, be as good as a washed up Brady? Not even close. However, if Evans can succeed with a shell of Brady, he can probably succeed with Mayfield or even Kyle Trask if it comes to that.

Is Mike Evans a good pick in fantasy football?

Mike Evans is almost always a good pick, but it always depends on where you select him or where he lines up on your roster. For a WR1, Evans is a little less than ideal unless you've stacked other positions beforehand. As a WR2, there are few better options for your fantasy manager.

The Buccaneers likely won't be a pass-heavy offense. They're likely to run the ball quite a bit to make things easier on the porous offensive line and Mayfield/Trask. Still, Evans will get some attention.

One thing to consider is that Chris Godwin is another good wide receiver. He's not better than Evans, but he is someone that Mayfield will throw to often. That means less defensive attention for Evans, but it also means fewer targets, so it's a double-edged sword.

The former Texas A&M product is always a safe pick, and in certain spaces on the draft board, he will be a good pick for your roster.

Where should you draft Mike Evans in fantasy?

Mike Evans is currently being drafted in the seventh round, which is a fine location for him to come off the board. Ironically, Chris Godwin is going about a round earlier. If that's what's happening in your draft, consider yourself a bit fortunate and wait for Evans to fall into the next round.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Evans is currently ESPN's 28th ranked wide receiver. That puts him in the same company as Drake London, Tyler Lockett, Mike Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Christian Kirk and Brandon Aiyuk.

Those receivers either have the same offensive outlook (bad passing offense as the top target) or are WR2s on their own depth chart. Evans is probably a smarter pick in this range.

Evans is the 28th wide receiver, but it would be a bit of a surprise to see him rank outside the top 25 at the end of the year, which makes him a value pick that can make your roster a real contender.