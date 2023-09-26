A. J. Hawk net worth: How much is former NFL LB worth in 2023?

According to sources, Green Bay Packers legend A. J. Hawk is worth an estimated $18,000,000. The Ohio State alum spent the majority of his career with the Packers, playing the outside linebacker position for the franchise.

Hawk played in the NFL for eleven seasons and was one of the most consistent players in his position. After his NFL career, he became an avid golfer, participating in several celebrity tournaments and currently serves as a co-host for "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN and YouTube.

Exploring A. J. Hawk's career earnings in the NFL

A. J. Hawk earned $36,204,531 in his eleven-year NFL career. The former first-round pick signed a six-year, $37.50 million deal that included $14.76 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1.91 million upon entering the NFL.

Hawk was the first linebacker to be selected in the 2005 Draft and was paid accordingly. He earned $34,165,708 in his nine seasons in Green Bay, $1,850,000 in the Cincinnati Bengals, and $188,823 with the Atlanta Falcons.

A. J. Hawk's career highlights

The Green Bay Packers drafted A. J. Hawk with the fifth overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. He was drafted after a stellar college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he won a Lombardi Award, Jack Lambert Trophy, and the 2005 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Upon joining the Packers, the former player was inserted into the starting lineup where he played the weakside linebacker position in his rookie season paired with Nick Barnett and Brady Poppinga.

Hawk finished his rookie year with 119 tackles, six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, two picks, and one forced fumble. He placed third in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

His sophomore season was better than his first, as the Ohio Buckeyes alum saw an increased role on the Packers' defense. He finished the season with 105 tackles, four pass deflections, one sack, and one pick in 16 starts.

His performances helped the Packers to a Super Bowl XLII win over the New York Giants, giving him his first and only Super Bowl ring.

Hawk spent the remainder of his Packers career chasing another Super Bowl ring as a starter. He regularly posted 100+ combined tackles seasons and put up his fair share of highlight-reel plays.

The Packers legend departed the franchise on February 25, 2015, when Green Bay released him. He led the franchise in five out of his nine seasons with them.

A. J. Hawk signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on March 10, 2015 and served as the team's starting strongside linebacker, helping them to decent success in the season.

Hawk appeared in 16 games with the Cincinnati Bengals and finished the year with 24 tackles and one sack. The Bengals released him on April 26, 2016 and he later appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons before calling it quits.