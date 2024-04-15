A. J. McCarron career earnings: How much did UFL Battlehawks QB make in Pro Football career?

A. J. McCarron has been around for a while, with the Alabama Crimson Tide product featuring in the NFL, XFL, and now the UFL. McCarron entered the pros with a lot of hype, as he's the first QB in history to win consecutive BCS National Championship Games. While he has not been as successful at the professional level, he has stuck around for almost a decade and amassed a fair share of accolades.

McCarron has made $16,333,523 in his professional football career through spells in the NFL and XFL. This article will break down the total. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much has A. J. McCarron made in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, A. J. McCarron has earned $16,273,523 in his nine-year NFL career. The shot caller started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in round five of the 2014 NFL Draft. McCarron earned $3,060,707 with the Bengals before taking his talents to the Oakland Raiders.

As a member of the Raiders, McCarron was featured in a backup role and earned $900,000 for his efforts. McCarron has also featured for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons. He made $4,100,000, $7,000,316, and $1,212,500 at those NFL franchises.

How much has A. J. McCarron made outside the NFL?

A. J. McCarron joined the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2023 XFL season. The two-time college football champion earned $60,000 in his first foray into the spring football leagues.

McCarron had an impressive year with the Battlehawks, leading the team to a 7-3 regular season record. Furthermore, he ranked second in the XFL with 2,150 passing yards, was first with 24 touchdown passes, and amassed just six interceptions in 10 games.

McCarron was so impressive in the 2023 XFL season that the Battlehawks brought him back for the inaugural UFL season. He has been decent so far, leading the team to a 2-1 record. He hopes to make the playoffs in 2024 and guide the team to their first UFL Championship.