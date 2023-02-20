A.J. McCarron salary: How much does the former Bengals QB earn in the XFL?

A.J. McCarron is a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and plays for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL. Given the differences in magnitude between the XFL and NFL, it is not a surprise that salaries vary greatly between the two.

While it is undisclosed exactly how much money McCarron makes playing for the Battlehawks, we do have an idea of his earnings.

Players who make the roster after training camp are contracted to a guaranteed one-year term in the league. According to reports, the base wage is $59,000, which is $5,000 higher than what the USFL provides. Moreover, players can receive per-game incentives, reportedly worth $5,000 each.

Players can also anticipate receiving a $1,000 bonus for each victory. These rewards will rise for clubs who make it to the championship round or playoffs when it comes to winning.

On top of that, players also gain up to $20,000 in additional expenses and benefits. This includes a variety of insurance, meals, travel and housing.

How much did A.J. McCarron make in the NFL?

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals selected A.J. McCarron with the 164th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He was with the franchise for four years as a second-string quarterback.

In the 2015 season, McCarron started a playoff game as well as the last three regular-season contests. He came close to leading the Bengals to their first postseason win in more than 20 years, but the Pittsburgh Steelers rebounded for an 18-16 triumph in the final two minutes.

It was a crazy game and but for a fumble (and an outrageous hit from Vontaze Burfict on Antonio Brown), McCarron and the Bengals would have won the game.

Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora The ending to the Steelers/Bengals 2015 Wild Card game is one of the wildest I've ever seen.



- Bengals have ball and lead with 1:36 left

- Ryan Shazier forces fumble

- Injured Ben returns

- Burfict's illegal hit on Brown

- Pacman goes after Porter

- Boswell kicks game-winner The ending to the Steelers/Bengals 2015 Wild Card game is one of the wildest I've ever seen.- Bengals have ball and lead with 1:36 left- Ryan Shazier forces fumble- Injured Ben returns- Burfict's illegal hit on Brown- Pacman goes after Porter- Boswell kicks game-winner https://t.co/rDQxjkfb3W

A.J. McCarron has achieved success as a professional. Despite earning less than $1 million in each of his first five years, he still earned as much as $15 million. In the NFL, he made more than $15.6 million despite only making four starts.

The two-year, $10 million contract McCarron inked with the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 offseason is mainly responsible for his earnings. Before appearing for the Bills, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he still earned $5 million for that campaign, in which he only completed three throws.

McCarron then signed consecutive one-year deals with the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons before joining the XFL.

In 2023, A.J. McCarron’s net worth is anticipated to be about $5 million. McCarron certainly hopes to be successful with the Battlehawks and maybe even make a return to the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes