Analyzing the Kansas City Chiefs' Round 1 Picks from the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the first 32 selections have been made. An offseason that was proving to be one of the wildest in NFL history took a few more unpredictable turns on draft night as a multitude of trades took place and some big names were moved.

The Kansas City Chiefs came into the NFL Draft tied for the highest number of draft picks with 12. In Round 1 they owned the 29th pick that they received from the Miami Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade as well as their own 30th pick.

The Chiefs had to address a defense that ranked 28th in sacks last season and 27th in passing yards allowed, but they could have also chosen to go in a different direction by trying to replace Hill with a new wide receiver from a deep wide receiver draft class.

Trent McDuffie was selected bythe Kansas City Chiefs with their 21st pick

The Chiefs selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie after trading up to the 21st spot and Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis with the 30th pick. Here is an initial analysis of the two first-round picks made by the Chiefs:

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington:

With Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward leaving in free agency, the Chiefs were desperate to add to their secondary and in Trent McDuffie, they might have got one of the most versatile cornerbacks in the 2022 draft class.

The Chiefs traded their own 29th, 94th and 121st picks in this year's draft to the New England Patriots in return for their 21st pick which allowed them to move up and land the cornerback.

McDuffie spent three seasons at the University of Washington and was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school. He is a capable defender who can play in both man and zone coverage schemes who was primarily used as an outside corner. At 5'11 and 193 pounds, McDuffie might not have great physical traits for an NFL corner, but makes up for it with his highly intelligent play.

McDuffie has incredible instincts on the field and an eye for the ball. He is quick to read plays and is able to manage space well. With great timing as well, he is capable of stopping the run while being a great cover. His 2021 stats will show 0 interceptions and 6 pass deflections, but that's mostly down to opposing quarterbacks choosing to throw away from him.

McDuffie's lack of size does hurt him when he is matched up with bigger and stronger wide receivers and he might encounter some growing pains against speedier and stronger NFL receivers. He is also sometimes guilty of trying to compensate for his lack of physicality by relying on his quickness to make blocks which leaves him exposed against marauding running-backs.

Kansas City appeared elated to land McDuffie at 21 and did not feel he would still be on the board at that point. He should start straight away for the team and in an AFC West loaded with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a potential playoff matchup and he will have ample opportunities to make an instant impact.

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue:

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs With the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we have selected DE @thegk3! With the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we have selected DE @thegk3! https://t.co/yia1x5NWv6

Kansas City have had a long-standing issue in the edge rushing position. Over the past few seasons, they have struggled to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This proved to be their undoing in the 2021 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Joe Burrow was able to mount a furious second-half comeback to eliminate the Chiefs.

A mid-season trade for Melvin Ingram III last year went a long way in improving a then struggling Chiefs defense. Clearly, they realized the importance of upgrading the position. George Karlaftis is a high upside power player who should provide a massive boost to the Chiefs' defensive line.

Karlaftis moved to the US from Greece in 2014. He joined Purdue as a four-star recruit and was a starter for three years, developing a reputation for being a violent disruptor on the edge. At 6'4 and 266 pounds, the Greek's speed and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage allows him to quickly overpower offensive tackles and should hold him in good stead in the NFL.

He has a number of moves in his pass-rushing arsenal and is able to effectively channel power into his hands to affect offensive linemen. He is effective in blocking the run, which should endear him to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and allow Karlaftis to fit seamlessly into his schemes.

There are still some raw elements to Karlaftis' play, causing him to miss a few too many tackles for a player with his physical gifts. He is also only 21 which means he could really develop under a good defensive line coach.

Karlaftis racked up 54 pressures and 4.5 sacks last year. The Chiefs spent next to no time turning in their selection with the 30th pick and were never in doubt regarding their choice. Karlaftis' athleticism and versatility should ensure his play translates well to the NFL and he could provide the edge rushing presence Kansas City have sorely lacked.

Edited by John Maxwell