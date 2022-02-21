A Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo swap makes too much sense for all sides

Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo are forever linked because of their time together with the New England Patriots. At one point in time, Garoppolo was even seen as the heir apparent. Yet Brady just kept on winning and his play never slowed down.

The two could end up being connected once again when the new 2022 NFL league year begins. Garoppolo is going to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers. That much is known, with the only question being where he will go.

Then there is the veteran known as the GOAT. He announced his retirement, only for rumors to show up immediately about him returning. If he wants to play somewhere other than Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to swing a trade.

Spotrac @spotrac Jimmy Garoppolo to the #Buccaneers is officially on the clock. Jimmy Garoppolo to the #Buccaneers is officially on the clock.

That is where the link comes up again. Brady has been connected to his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers, in rumors. If he wants it to work, Garoppolo heading to Tampa Bay seems like a no-brainer.

Could a Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo swap happen?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This seems like one of the more realistic trade possibilities for Tampa Bay. The 49ers are Brady's hometown team and are actively looking to move Garoppolo. Yes, Trey Lance is waiting in the wings, but he could wait one more season and develop behind the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The Buccaneers are also not trying to drastically start over and rebuild. They have a contending roster in place and going with someone like Garoppolo means the expectations can remain high. He has taken a ton of criticism, but he did lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game this season.

This proposed trade obviously makes sense and is a dream for the 49ers. Tampa Bay could likely get a pick or two in the deal as well because San Francisco would do whatever it takes to get the legendary Brady in town for one season.

Adam Rank @adamrank Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he? Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he?

The worst-case scenario for the Buccaneers is not doing anything and running out Kyle Trask as the starter in 2022. He could do well, but having some veteran competition never hurts. Sitting around and hoping for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson could leave the team empty-handed at the end of the process.

There is still likely some hope that the former Bucs No. 12 will return to the Buccaneers for another season. Even if he does not, Garoppolo still makes sense for the franchise. The Buccaneers could even toss the rights to Brady in such a deal just in case he does want to come back. That alone would dominate the NFL headlines for the entire offseason.

Reports indicate that the GOAT would only want to play for the 49ers. If that is the case, Garoppolo seems like the betting favorite to end up in Tampa Bay as his former teammate makes up his mind.

Edited by Piyush Bisht