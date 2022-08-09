Packers fans will probably hate Aaron Rodgers for his favorite NBA team growing up

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the best players to ever suit up for the Green Bay Packers. That being said, I’m sure fans will be shocked about who his favorite NBA team was growing up. On the Pardon My Take podcast, the Green Bay quarterback admitted that he was a fan of the Chicago Bulls growing up and even spoke about the city of Chicago.

"Because it's a great sports town. You know, if we're beating up on a town that doesn't have great sports history, it's like just another win. But Chicago is Chicago. You get 100 years of Bears football. Almost right? You have the Chicago Bulls. I grew up a Bulls fan. You know, back on my old TV, we had like seven dials, you know, and you had to like, hit it just right with the antenna doing, we could get WGN so we could watch."

Rodgers bought a one percent minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017. Both the Bulls and Bucks play in the same division in the NBA: the Central division in the Eastern Conference.

One doesn’t have to be a Packers fan to understand the beef between Green Bay and Chicago. Since 1921, both the Packers and the Chicago Bears have faced off 204 times (twice in the postseason). Out of the 204 meetings between the two historic NFL franchises, the Bears have won 95 games while the Packers have won 103 times with six ties.

However, it’s been a one-sided rivalry as the last time the Bears beat their hated rivals was back in Week 15 of the 2018 season. Since then, Green Bay has won their last six meetings.

Rodgers versus the Bears in his career

Despite growing up a fan of Chicago sports, Rodgers has been dominant against the Bears in his time with Green Bay. In 27 career games versus Chicago, the four-time NFL MVP has thrown for 6,549 yards passing with 61 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The 61 touchdowns are the most against any NFC North opponent in his career. Rodgers will face the Bears twice again this season. We’ll see if the 38-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback can continue to make it a slam dunk versus the Bears in 2022.

