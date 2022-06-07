Aaron Donald contract breakdown: How new Rams contract makes defensive star highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald has finally made a decision on his future in the NFL. After flirting with the possibility of retirement, he has agreed to continue his playing career with the Los Angeles Rams. The star defensive tackle's contract has been re-worked, and here are all the details.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Rams have re-worked Donald's contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at 31 years old. It was not an extension, instead it was a complete re-work of the contract and no new years were added on.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. https://t.co/SoDRw4GHE4

The contract now guarantees Donald $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season. In all, he nets a $40 million raise over his previous contract, which carried a base salary of just $9.25 million into the 2022 season. The eight-time Pro-Bowler had this to say about running it back in 2022 with the Rams, which was posted via the Rams' official Twitter account:

"What's up, It's Aaron Donald. I'm locked back in. Let's go get us another ring - why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting the chills thinking about it. Let's go to work!"

There has long been uncertainty over his future, not just as a Ram, but his future in the NFL has been in doubt. After lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February, he contemplated retirement and stated that he would only return if the Rams looked able to compete again.

In the end, the Rams managed to solve the equation, meaning they will have the best defensive player in the league on their roster in 2022 and beyond.

Is Aaron Donald worth his new contract?

In short, yes. He is arguably the best defensive player in the entire league. He is a seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, a member of the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team, a three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Not to mention he now has a Super Bowl ring to his name.

By retaining his services, the Rams have only improved their chances of winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, with Donald essentially ending the game due to the pressure on Joe Burrow, the Rams will certainly be one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl on 12 February 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

