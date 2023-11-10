Aaron Jones injury status: Packers RB’s status explored for Week 10

Running back Aaron Jones has already missed three of the Green Bay Packers’ first eight games this season. Conversely, he has suited up in their last three games. However, he hasn’t performed close to his opening weekend display against the Chicago Bears.

His production has gone south since he had 127 total yards and two touchdowns to usher in the 2023 NFL season. But will Week 10 be when he reverts into a dominant backfield threat? The answer depends on his recovery from injury.

Aaron Jones's injury update

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers listed Aaron Jones on their injury report before Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His injury made him a limited participant during team practices from Wednesday to Friday. While they listed him as questionable for Sunday, being in practice boosts his playing chances.

But even if he has played in all Packers games after the Week 6 bye, it took a while before he returned to dominant form. He had 57 total yards (35 rushing) in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos and 46 versus the Minnesota Vikings a week later.

Jones bounced back with 99 yards and a touchdown last week in their win over the Los Angeles Rams. His first touchdown since their season opener increased his Week 8 output to 19.9 fantasy points.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury that has made him a permanent injury report fixture since Week 2. Either he sat out practices or was a limited participant since he was included in the report. Last week, he was a limited participant in all team practices.

In Week 8, he didn’t practice on Wednesday before returning to action on Thursday and Friday. He also missed Wednesday practice in Week 3 and did not practice the week before. Jones played in all 17 Packers games last season, finishing with 1,121 yards and two touchdowns.

When will Aaron Jones return?

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

While still hampered by the same injury for weeks, participating in team practices means Jones will play against the Steelers in Week 10. However, it doesn’t mean he will put up solid numbers because he has struggled for most of the season.

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer calculates that Aaron Jones will have four receptions, 50 rushing yards, and 23 rushing yards in Week 10. But those numbers may change due to some factors.

Packers running backs' projected Week 10 stats

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given up an average of 21.7 fantasy points per week, the seventh-most through Week 9. Pittsburgh also allows 133.1 yards per game, the fourth-most through the 2023 season’s first half.

