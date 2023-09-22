Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

Aaron Jones has been the Green Bay Packers' primary offensive weapon on the ground ever since he was drafted 182nd overall out of UTEP in 2017. Since then, he has amassed over 5,000 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns, while also catching 244 passes for almost 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was the league's leading ground scorer in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Aaron Jones Fantasy Outlook

Aaron Jones injury update

Aaron Jones carrying the ball vs the Chaicago Bears

After missing the Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Jones was spotted back in practice on Thursday, ahead of the Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints, albeit in a limited capacity.

He had been absent for Wednesday sessions. But his recent participation seems to give hope to the Packers fanbase.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones scoring a touchdown vs. the Chicago Bears

Aaron Jones was one of the best players on the field during the Week 1 win against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown on 9 touches. He also caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Love.

If you plan to return Aaron Jones to your fantasy football lineups, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer is the perfect advisory tool for you.

However, he also hurt his hamstring during that game. After the game, he claimed that it felt "great", and that he would have returned had his team not been dominant.

Nevertheless, Jones was deactivated against the Falcons as a precautionary measure.

As a result, Love had to throw more, and to his credit, he did have three touchdowns against no interceptions, but AJ Dillon and the rest of the field suffered, failing to score once.

When will Aaron Jones return?

Aaron Jones during offseason workouts

Fortunately for the Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players, Jones' recent return to practice also means he may be back in action on Sunday in both real and fantasy fields.

But to facilitate his recovery, he may have to split touches with the likes of Dillon and rookie Emanuel Wilson.

PFN has him at 19th on its running back fantasy rankings and 41st on its overall player rankings, which indicates that he may be best served backing up someone else.