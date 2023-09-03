Aaron Jones fantasy outlook: Should you draft Packers RB in 2023?

Aaron Jones has been a fantasy darling since he entered the league in 2017. The Green Bay Packers back has been a stalwart, carrying the load offensively. He's been a great running back alongside Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers has left.

How, if at all, does this impact the halfback's fantasy outlook? Is he still a viable option for fantasy managers to target? Here's the Packers' standout's fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.

Aaron Jones' fantasy outlook in 2023

Aaron Jones has been one of the most consistent running backs in fantasy over the last five seasons. He routinely scores a lot of touchdowns over the season, and has been known to rack up a lot of yardage as well.

He is one of the running backs in the NFL that has a backfield mate that cuts into his carries. Unlike Christian McCaffrey, for example, Jones has a backup to contend with in AJ Dillon.

Still, Dillon doesn't steal too much from Jones. The latter is the clear cut starter and gets the majority of the touches. That has led him to being one of the best fantasy backs for several years.

With Rodgers gone and the Jordan Love era underway, expect the Packers to lean on their stout running backs. Love is a young, unproven quarterback. The team has two good running backs, so their gameplan should be simple.

What's Aaron Jones' ADP?

For both backs, the fantasy outlook is improved because of this fact. For Jones, it means he's even more likely to end up as a top running back and a game-winner for fantasy managers.

Where should I draft Aaron Jones in fantasy football?

Jones is not being drafted with McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard and others. Right now, he's ESPN's 11th-ranked running back, behind the likes of Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs and Travis Etienne.

Compared to those running backs, Jones is probably a good pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars figure to be a pretty pass-happy team, and Etienne has yet to enjoy a full season as the workhorse, so he's a bit unproven there.

Jacobs will likely go even higher than Jones, but it's hard to predict a breakout year like last season again. Jones is a safer bet there, too. Joe Mixon was very boom or bust last year, whereas Aaron Jones will likely be safer.

In the 40 range is where his ADP sits currently, which is a fantastic place to pick him. If he slides further, he'll be the steal of the draft.

