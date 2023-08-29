Dalvin Cook fantasy outlook: Is Jets RB a good pick in 2023?

Dalvin Cook was the starter for the Minnesota Vikings in fantasy over the last few years, but he finds himself in an entirely new situation now. After being cut by the team, he eventually signed with the New York Jets.

He will be the backup or at least share carries equally with Breece Hall, who is being drafted much higher than Cook. While Hall is recovering from an ACL injury, the team expects him to be ready by Week 1 and a full player soon after.

Dalvin Cook's fantasy outlook in 2023

All of this makes Dalvin Cook a far less exciting fantasy prospect in 2023 than he was in 2022. He was a great player last year, but don't expect that kind of production to continue.

For starters, he is no longer the starter. Once Hall is back and able to carry the ball more, Cook will be reduced to a backup role in all likelihood. 10-15 carries and a few targets a game can be expected after that and some touchdowns will occur.

However, when drafting a running back, fantasy managers are often looking for more. There are very few NFL backfields that have only one clear cut starter who's going to get 80% or more of the touches.

In a fantasy draft, managers prefer to draft the guy who will get more touches, though. That means someone like Aaron Jones, Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others. That doesn't mean that fantasy managers are looking out for AJ Dillon, Dalvin Cook or David Montgomery per se.

When should I draft Dalvin Cook in 2023?

Dalvin Cook's current ADP suggests that he is being drafted in the 60 range, though it's data without a large sample size. That's pretty early for a backup running back, even if he's one with a good pedigree.

Dalvin Cook is being drafted a bit high in fantasy right now

Beyond that range, you can feel okay about selecting the Jets star. He won't be a big player and he won't provide a consistent amount of points in all likelihood, but as a backup or depth piece, even a spot starter, there are far worse options.

