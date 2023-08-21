Tony Pollard will have serious fantasy football potential heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Pollard is the lead running back for the first time in his career after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott at the end of the 2022 season. Pollard essentially became RB1 in Dallas last season after Elliott missed time through injuries and looked well past his previous best.

The 26-year-old ended 2022 as RB8 in terms of fantasy football, as he posted 248.8 PPR points. This was after he amassed 1,007 rushing and 371 receiving yards to go along with 12 total touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Between weeks 7-16, when Pollard was the main back in Dallas, he posted 19.3 fantasy points per game, more than any running back in the NFL. Also, his 1.8 yards per route run trailed only Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler among running backs with at least 40 targets.

Should you draft Tony Pollard in NFL fantasy football in 2023?

Can Tony Pollard win you your NFL fantasy football league?

According to FantasyPros, Tony Pollard is currently ranked as RB5 heading into the 2023 season, with a current ADP somewhere around No. 17 overall.

This means he will likely fall into round two of your fantasy football league, representing excellent value. Pollard was a top-10 back in a committee room but now takes over as the clear RB1.

As well as this, the Cowboys have the sixth-best offensive line heading into 2023, according to PFF, so Pollard will be able to exploit plenty of gaping holes.

In addition, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are consistently one of the highest-scoring offenses in football, finishing first in the category in 2019 and 2021. This means Pollard will have plenty of opportunities to score points for both the Cowboys and your fantasy football team.

Where should you draft Tony Pollard in fantasy football in 2023?

As mentioned previously, Pollard is falling to the middle of the second round in the majority of fantasy football drafts. However, if you're in a 12-man league and have the 11th or 12th pick, don't hesitate to take Pollard should he still be available.

A star running back with relatively fresh legs behind an elite offensive line and one of the best offenses in football could win you your fantasy league come December.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 297 votes