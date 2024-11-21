Aaron Jones or Rachaad White 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

Aaron Jones and Rachaad White are two running backs sitting on different trajectories in the 2024 season. One has become an unquestionable part of his team's offense, while the other has lately had to contend with splitting carries with others.

But sometimes, fantasy football does not take real-life scenarios into account. With that said, who has the edge?

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars (Image Source: Getty)

Last week marked the lowest fantasy performance for Aaron Jones in 2024, as he had just 5.3 points after covering 39 yards on 15 carries at the Tennessee Titans. However, the Minnesota Vikings still convincingly won 23-13 on the strength of a passing attack that saw Juston Jefferson and Jordan Addison average 71 yards between themselves.

That has pegged him as Sportskeeda's fantasy RB15, not exactly the ranking a good player like him wants to be in. Fortunately, the Chicago Bears are only a "mid" 20th when preventing RB points, allowing 23.20 of them.

Is Rachaad White a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Image Source: Getty)

There is an anomaly about RB27 Rachaad White: despite not hitting even 500 yards, he has been a consistent double-digit fantasy scorer and currently possesses 124.7 points. Bucky Irving, for instance, has been able to come close to 500 yards, yet he has fewer points.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next opponents, the New York Giants, have been defensively inconsistent. They rank first against tight ends with only 7.62 points allowed; however, they have been "mid" elsewhere despite boasting monstrous dominators like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Particularly against running backs, their average is 22.95.

Whom should I start between Aaron Jones and Rachaad White?

There is no contest here. Running the matchup on Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Tool shows Jones with a clear-cut 3.5-point advantage.

While the one-time Pro Bowler and rushing touchdowns co-leader continues to play excellently and justify Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's decision to nab him after his ouster from the Green Bay Packers, White is finding himself supplanted in Tampa Bay's order. And that may also reflect soon in the fantasy realm, with managers switching to Irving or Sean Tucker.

