Aaron Rodgers, Bucks heiress Mallory Owens attend Ed Sheeran concert months after sitting courtside at Bucks vs Lakers

Months ago, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Owens, a model and the heiress to the Milwaukee Bucks, were spotted sitting together courtside at a game between the Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Just recently, they were potentially sitting together at an Ed Sheeran concert.

The British singer songwriter is on tour for his latest album and both Rodgers and Edens were in attendance. They weren't photographed together this time, but they did both share images from the Metlife Stadium show and they appear to be quite close together.

- @computerpersons Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens Instagram stories from the Ed Sheeran concert at Metlife Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens Instagram stories from the Ed Sheeran concert at Metlife https://t.co/g3fHE9Z7i2

The odds of them both going to the concert and sitting in the same general area but not together are pretty slim. Couple that with the fact that they were seen at the Bucks game together and there's a good chance they were listening to Sheeran together, too. This has prompted rumors of a relationship.

Rodgers has not dated anyone publicly since he split from ex-fiancee Shailene Woodley, but the rumor mill is churning now that he's been with Edens twice (potentially).

The Bucks heiress is 27 and the New York Jets superstar is 39, the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is an avid concert goer

This is now the second time Aaron Rodgers has gone to a major concert at Metlife Stadium since being traded to the New York Jets. He was seen having the time of his life during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour a few weeks ago and was just at the Ed Sheeran show.

Aaron Rodgers enjoys going to concerts at his new home stadium

He's a big fan of Swift, admitting on social media that he's a fan of the album folklore:

"Too many. Too many to count.... Anything off of Folklore. Probably. August, The One... Going way back, I would say, probably New Year's... was it New Year's Day or New Year's Eve - New Year's Day. That's a banger.... How do you pick just one? But if I pick one album, definitely Folklore."

He hasn't professed to being as big of a fan of Ed Sheeran, but he was in attendance nonetheless- potentially with a new girlfriend.

