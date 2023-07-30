Aaron Rodgers contract: Jets QB signed seven-year deal with franchise to take $35,000,000 paycut: Report

Aaron Rodgers recently made headlines when it was revealed that he took a massive $35 million pay cut to help the New York Jets. He wants the franchise to construct a better roster to compete for Super Bowl, which is why he willingly took less money from them.

As per a new report from Mike Florio, Rodgers has signed a seven-year deal with the franchise. The deal which runs through the 2030 NFL season has no options for voiding and the two parties could only part ways if the quarterback ends up retiring or the franchise decides to release him.

Here's what Florio wrote in his report:

"Come 2025, there’s no void. Rodgers is on the books for another $35 million option bonus and a $2.5 million salary." He said, "Neither payment is guaranteed."

"It’s a cap number of $23.5 million, assuming he plays. If he does, he’ll be 41 when the season starts, and 42 by the time it ends. The 2026 through 2029 seasons contain base salaries of $20 million per year."

While the seven-year thing came as a surprise to many, it is a great move by Rodgers and the franchise which helps them to keep all options open. If the four-time NFL decides to play longer than two seasons, then he doesn't have to worry about his future as he can continue to play with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers desperately wants to win another Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers' career has been hampered by the fact that he has only won one Super Bowl. The Packers were unable to surround him with a good enough roster, but the New York Jets have a very talented team.

The main reason Rodgers took a pay cut was to win a Super Bowl, and ideally, the Jets will be able to assemble the best possible squad. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is currently on a visit with the Jets, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up signing with them due to the money Rodgers has left on the table.

The Jets already have a pretty good team, but the addition of Cook could help them leapfrog other teams in the AFC.