"Just ignorant, reckless and dangerous" - Aaron Rodgers blasted for controversial comments on Joe Biden

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever and Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States of America. Both of these statements are equally true even though the former phrased his criticism of the latter in a way recently that looked like Joe Biden's legitimacy as the President is being questioned.

In an interview, while giving his opinion about unvaccinated people, Aaron Rodgers trained his ire on the incumbent president of the United States, who has called this prolonged pandemic as that of the unvaccinated.

“When you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them."



“And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Aaron Rodgers takes issue with president @JoeBiden “When you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them."“And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Aaron Rodgers takes issue with president @JoeBiden“When you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them."“And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… https://t.co/dyGwoY36qv

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had been personally name-checked by the president when he spotted a person wearing a Packers jacket and said she should encourage him to get vaccinated. Now, Aaron Rogers has decided to return fire, and he took the conversation to a disturbing place.

Mike Freeman of USA Today summed it up best, calling it "ignorant, reckless and dangerous."

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL Aaron Rodgers called into question the validity of Biden’s presidency.



Just ignorant, reckless and dangerous. Aaron Rodgers called into question the validity of Biden’s presidency.Just ignorant, reckless and dangerous.

Aaron Rodgers questions Joe Biden's presidency

As has become clear since the appalling incidents of January 6, 2021, conspiracy theories regarding the fraudulence of Joe Biden's election have deadly consequences.

The elections were conducted fairly and Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.

The results were certified by Republican Secretaries of State in many cases, and numerous legal challenges failed to unearth any irregularities in the vote counting process.

Despite all of this, and the Packers quarterback being one of the most articulate people around, he chose to say that he "guessed" Biden got 81 million votes.

Instead of being forthright, Aaron Rodgers claimed something was still in doubt that quite clearly was not.

It did not take long for observers to fire back.

Alan Covington @Alan_Covington Rodgers had fun insulting Biden and the “fake White House” yesterday. Mocking his “constituents”.

Maybe Joe should tweet about the fake MVP and Green Bay offense lol Rodgers had fun insulting Biden and the “fake White House” yesterday. Mocking his “constituents”.What a buffoon..Maybe Joe should tweet about the fake MVP and Green Bay offense lol

🇺🇲Daily Dissenter🤘 @DailyDissenter Aaron Rodgers seemed a little unsure whether Joe Biden actually won or not. You know who definitely didn't win? Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers seemed a little unsure whether Joe Biden actually won or not. You know who definitely didn't win? Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers, whether he likes it or not, is a role model. All issues, including vaccinations, can be hotly debated. But one should be clear that settled elections should not be up for debate.

But Rodgers carried on further by calling the White House "fake."

Such statements do not help the country heal and focus on the problems of the present; it allows for people to keep believing something untrue and further divides the populace.

Instead of disagreeing with the President, who said this was the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," the three-time NFL MVP took it the conversation to a different place.

Daniel Kraft, MD @daniel_kraft

covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tra… In December, compared to fully vaccinated persons the monthly rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations were 16X Higher in Unvaccinated Adults Ages 18 Years and Older, 44x Higher in Unvaxxed Ages 50-64 yrs compared to those vaccinated +boosted... In December, compared to fully vaccinated persons the monthly rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations were 16X Higher in Unvaccinated Adults Ages 18 Years and Older, 44x Higher in Unvaxxed Ages 50-64 yrs compared to those vaccinated +boosted...covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tra… https://t.co/RBSaQXx87s

Aaron Rodgers might choose to ignore the data above, or interpret it in his own way. But what should not be left up to interpretation are the election results of the last presidential election which gave the White House, absolutely fairly, legally and legitimately, to Joe Biden.

