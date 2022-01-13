"I think you’re the idiot" - Aaron Rodgers' dad Ed argues with NFL fans over Packers QB's vaccination stance

Aaron Rodgers has been bashed for his stance on vaccinations by fans and the media throughout this entire NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers' father, Ed, has now come to his son's defense.

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers' relationship with his father and family in general has been strained, so it was interesting to see him defend his son on social media when Twitter trolls tried to drag him.

Here's what Ed Rodgers said in his tweet:

"Not sure what you mean by that. And if you're being sarcastic about his stance regarding what he puts in his own body and his choice of natural protection and treatments that's ridiculous on your part. Don't judge somebody else's personal decision."

Ed Rodgers gave a longer interview to People about his son's vaccination status.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do,” he said, via People Magazine “And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud he went that route.”

Father and son aren't in contact with each other much, but the older Rodgers has said “things are progressing” in regards to their relationship.

“The main thing [is] I just support him,” he said. “I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done.”

Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Controversy

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

All of this started when it was discovered that contrary to what he said or implied about his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers had yet to take the COVID-19 shot and had gotten sick with the virus.

But instead of admitting he basically lied about his status and admitting he was wrong, he went on a rant against the vaccine and called addressed "the woke crowd" who came after him.

Despite the backlash from the media and from fans, Rodgers refuses to back down from his take and has even doubled down on it.

It came to a head last week when a football writer out of Chicago admitted that he would not be voting for Rodgers as the league's MVP because he considers him a "bad guy."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."



Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."https://t.co/Y3oh6PKz1n

Naturally, when word got back to Rodgers, he bashed the guy and later said that maybe the award should be renamed the most valuable vaccinated player award.

Clearly, there are still a lot of hard feelings on both sides of this issue with several NFL players such as Amari Cooper and Lamar Jackson, who are also not vaccinated.

But unlike Rodgers, these players have decided to keep their personal status to themselves and concentrate solely on football.

