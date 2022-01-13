"For some strange reason people think Aaron Rodgers should win" - NFL analyst believes Tom Brady is the clear frontrunner in MVP race

Most NFL analysts have seemingly already given the MVP award to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but as Lee Corso would say, "Not so fast, my friend."

One NFL analyst thinks that Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady should win the MVP award, and, for him, it's not even close.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Tom Brady wraps the regular season as the league leader in touchdowns and passing yards. He made his exit tonight to MVP chants….. #gobucs Tom Brady wraps the regular season as the league leader in touchdowns and passing yards. He made his exit tonight to MVP chants…..#gobucs https://t.co/6DqGljNsnq

Marcellus Wiley says Tom Brady will get his MVP vote because he has set himself apart yet again this season. Statistically, Wiley argues, Brady has more passing touchdowns and more passing yards per game. And for these reasons, he views the Tampa Bay quaterback as the frontrunner.

"Absolutely, he should win the MVP award. Tom Brady, statistically this year, has put himself in this position to win the MVP. But for some strange reason, people think Aaron Rodgers should win. Now, I'm not Bruce Arians, I know we both got bald heads other than that, nothing. I'm not Bruce Arians. So I'm not going to go as far as saying it would be a travesty (if Brady doesn't win), because that's not my player."

"However, I am with him in terms of sentiment like how can anyone else win this award besides Tom Brady? He has more passing touchdowns... more passing yards per game... How can you make a case for anyone else? I don't want to get into the injury conversation, the war of attrition conversation, playing with less conversation, age conversation. The point is it's not a travesty, but the front runner needs to be Tom Brady."

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Tom Brady should win the NFL MVP. The only place Aaron Rodgers is better than Brady is in efficiency, but in life we never care about efficiency, only gross.



Tom Brady should win the NFL MVP. The only place Aaron Rodgers is better than Brady is in efficiency, but in life we never care about efficiency, only gross. https://t.co/a60nDK2yLS

Wiley is not wrong. Tom Brady does have better numbers than Aaron Rodgers and has a legitiment argument to win the award. But let's not forget why Rodgers will probably be league MVP.

Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots

Although Tom Brady has put up better numbers than Aaron Rodgers, let's not forget why Rodgers will probably win the award.

Rodgers has not only led his team to the best record in the NFC, but they also have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which is no small feat.

The problem that Rodgers faces, as it was presented last week, is that he's not seen as a good guy off the field because of his vaccination status and stance. As good as Rodgers has been, lying about getting vaccinated still does not sit well with a lot of the media, which may hurt his chances, no matter how deserving he is.

As Wiley also pointed out, Brady led a team back to the playoffs with several injuries and had to deal with Antonio Brown. That will lay heavily on the minds of voters.

Also Read Article Continues below

So, although Rodgers may end up winning the award, don't be surprised if it's a close vote or if Brady pulls this off.

Edited by Windy Goodloe