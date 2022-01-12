"Wasn't necessary" - Antonio Brown regrets infamous walkout during Jets game

It's been almost two weeks since Antonio Brown's infamous walkout during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the New York Jets game and he seems to regret his actions.

Antonio Brown said recently while at dinner with Kanye West that what he did "wasn't necessary."

"It probably wasn't necessary or professional."

Antonio Brown hasn't exactly been on an apology tour of late (far from it). The NFL wide receiver has ripped his former coaches and teammates since he was released from the team.

Antonio Brown has accused Tampa Bay of making him play while he was injured, a claim the club has denied.

Tom Brady got Antonio Brown a job on two teams when noone wanted him…Now AB is bad mouthing him publicly.Absolute clown.🤡https://t.co/lD8xMMja6U

But perhaps the most damaging thing he has done is slam quarterback Tom Brady for his lack of support. Brown said this on the "Full Send Podcast" :

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown said. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

These were harsh comments from Brown after it was learned that Brady had allowed him to stay at his house. Brady has also said that Brown should seek help if he needs it.

Antonio Brown has a change of heart?

Brown may be coming out with his semi-apology because he needs a job. Since his release from Tampa Bay, no one to this point has reportedly shown interest in him.

So this is probably Brown's way of trying to ease his way back into the NFL's good graces by playing nice, but is anyone really buying this?

News also broke that Brown may be upset with the Bucs because his contract was incentive laced and that he wasn't getting the ball from Brady as he would have liked.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "Monday morning I told you I spoke to a source who said Antonio Brown's ankle was an ongoing issue. But THE issue was AB clashed for the first time with the GOAT, Tom Brady. The line I heard was "Oh, so Gronk's now your boy again?" "Monday morning I told you I spoke to a source who said Antonio Brown's ankle was an ongoing issue. But THE issue was AB clashed for the first time with the GOAT, Tom Brady. The line I heard was "Oh, so Gronk's now your boy again?"— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/s0MK7jGhe9

Many NFL analysts believe that Brown may have blown his last shot at playing in the league because of his actions not only on the field but off. As talented as the wide receiver is, how many teams are willing to take him on again?

Too much water may have passed under the bridge for Brown to be picked up by a team, especially with a brand new contract.

Brown might be having more time to have dinner with Kanye because it looks as if he won't be playing football anytime soon.

Maybe he can try the USFL.

