"Not even a close race" - Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady is ahead of Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP race

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians firmly believes Tom Brady should win the NFL's MVP award this season. After guiding the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record, the seven-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL in just about every category.

Arians spoke to the media on Monday and was asked to make his case for his quarterback to be named MVP this season. According to the Super Bowl winning head coach, there is no debate about whether his signal-caller should win.

"I think if he doesn't get it, it's a travesty,” Arians said. “I mean, most completions ever, 5000 yards, touchdowns, the whole nine yards. I mean to me it's not even a close race."

Tom Brady is firmly in the MVP discussion

At the ripe age of 44, the future first ballot Hall of Famer has been putting up some serious numbers. To end the regular season, he has thrown for 43 touchdowns (leads the league), 5,316 passing yards (leads the league) and has the second highest QBR rating of 68.5.

The Buccaneers quarterback has also completed 67.5 percent of his passes, which is above his career average of 64.2 percent. All of which should add up to his fourth NFL MVP award, some might say.

Despite those incredible numbers, Brady is not the sole favorite for the award. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put himself firmly in contention as well.

On the season, Rodgers has thrown 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions, amassing a total of 4,115 passing yards. While earning a completion percentage of 68.9. But for some, the man known as "TB12" is still the undisputed favorite.

Throughout his 17 games this season, the 44-year-old has thrown for five touchdowns twice, four touchdowns four times and has tossed three touchdowns twice. His end to the season could have solidified his case for MVP as well.

In his last two games, Tampa's no.12 has thrown for 736 passing yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. While boasting completion percentages of 63.8 and 78.3 respectively. Simply put, those are MVP numbers.

We will have to wait to see who will be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, but it is down to two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

