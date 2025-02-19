Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones for Steelers: Which quarterback is a better fit for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback search has taken a turn. Two former first-round picks — Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers — have emerged as potential solutions for a team seeking its first playoff victory since 2016.

The New York Jets confirmed Rodgers' departure on Wednesday after two seasons — one spent mostly off the field. Meanwhile, Jones completed his Giants tenure with 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games before requesting his release.

Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi broke the news of the Steelers' interest in Jones on Wednesday.

"(The Steelers) could do a lot worse than Jones,'" Fillipponi said, citing sources who believe Jones fits Arthur Smith's offensive system.

Stats tell different stories for both QBs. Rodgers threw 28 TD with 11 interceptions in his last full season. Jones has accumulated 14,582 passing yards, 70 TDs and 47 interceptions over six years, plus 2,179 rushing yards and 15 ground scores.

The 28-year-old Jones brings mobility that matches Mike Tomlin's preferences. His 227 rushing attempts over three seasons rank fifth among NFL QBs, contrasting the 39-year-old Rodgers' pocket-passing style.

Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones: Will ball security trump mobility in Pittsburgh?

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell presented a case for Rodgers on NFL Live on Tuesday.

"The Steelers are 35-13 over the last four years when they turn the ball over zero times or one time in a game," Barnwell said. "They are 3-16-1 when they turn the ball over twice or more."

This emphasis on ball security influenced Pittsburgh's 2024 QB decisions. Tomlin benched Justin Fields for Russell Wilson partly due to fumbling concerns. Wilson delivered 16 TDs against five interceptions before late-season struggles led to a playoff exit.

Rodgers has publicly praised Tomlin's coaching abilities.

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, first and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit," Rodgers said on 'The Pat McAfee Show' in December. "He's got the special sauce. He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year."

Daniel Jones spent time on Minnesota's practice squad under Kevin O'Connell after his Giants release. The Vikings coach previously helped revive Sam Darnold's career — a factor that could intrigue Pittsburgh's staff.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith runs a system derived from Matt LaFleur's scheme. Smith's time under LaFleur in Tennessee and Green Bay produced solid QB numbers throughout 2024.

Steelers owner Art Rooney faces pressure to choose correctly. The franchise hasn't posted a losing season since 2003, but playoff success remains elusive. Rooney expressed interest in extending Fields or Wilson long-term, but not both.

Jones holds a 24-44-1 career record with one playoff appearance. His 64% completion rate suggests accuracy, while his rushing ability adds offensive flexibility. However, the Giants benched him after just 10 games in 2024.

Rodgers brings four MVP awards and Super Bowl experience. His turnover-averse style matches Pittsburgh's winning formula, although his five-win season with the Jets raises questions about his current abilities.

