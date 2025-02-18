“This would be torture” - Steelers fans in shambles after rumors emerge of franchise’s interest in Daniel Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for their next quarterback has allegedly led them toward Daniel Jones. It is believed that there is interest in Jones among people in the Steelers’ organization.

Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh Sports Talk radio '937thefan' first broke the news. He added that Jones could be a fit with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense and coach Mike Tomlin’s “preference for a mobile quarterback.”

The Steelers fans are not taking too kindly to this rumor.

One fan commented, “This would be torture.”

This fan explained their thoughts with this gif and the caption, “Me if the Steelers sign Daniel Jones.”

Expand Tweet

“If they sign this dude, im done 100%,” this Steelers fan wrote.

This fan is done if it happens. He commented: “I will not watch this season if they go through with this.”

However, sections of the Steelers fandom are not against this idea.

This fan believes that Jones can thrive in the right situation. He wrote: “He’s a hard worker and class act. Just limited. You run him in PA/RPO sets, you will maximize his ability.”

Another fan compared him to this year’s quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. He stated: “He’s better than Fields and Wilson.”

There is also a section of Steelers fans who want to see the team bottom out after seven straight seasons of not making it past the wild card round despite never having a losing season.

This fan commented: “This would convince me that they're trying to tank to draft high in the following year.”

Is Daniel Jones in play? The Steelers have to sign a quarterback this offseason

The Steelers have to add to their quarterback room as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are unrestricted free agents after one year with the team.

This year’s Steelers continued coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing season, finishing 10-7 in the regular season. However, they were once again one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016.

They have been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Their regular season performances meant that they were never going to get one of the top picks of the NFL draft. Their lone first-round quarterback, Kenny Pickett, was traded last offseason after a disappointing display.

Daniel Jones was released by the New York Giants last season after six seasons with the team. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings but did not take a snap for them.

The Steelers own the 21st pick of the upcoming NFL draft, and they will probably have to give up too much to get Shadeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The top quarterback free agent is Sam Darnold and the Steelers could look to target the former Minnesota Viking, or they could venture into the trade market for a veteran like Kirk Cousins.

